Paddy procurement: CM Mann warns of action if farmers face inconvenience

In view of the paddy procurement season starting from October 1, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements and ordered hassle free and seamless procurement of the crop.

While chairing a meeting, he said that every grain produced with the sweat and toil of the Punjabi farmer shall be purchased. Directing the officials to ensure speedy purchase, the CM said that purchase, lifting and payment should commence from the first day of procurement itself and warned of strict action if farmers are inconvenienced.

Presiding over a meeting of officials of procurement agencies, Mann asked them to gear up for procurement and expressed satisfaction that the state had already arranged sufficient baardana for the season well in advance and directed its optimal placement in all mandis.

The CM directed officials to develop a SOP for tackling situation in mandis arising out of untimely rains and strictly mandated resumption of paddy operations within 24 hours of stoppage of rain.