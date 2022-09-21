scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Paddy procurement: CM Mann warns of action if farmers face inconvenience

Presiding over a meeting of officials of procurement agencies, Mann asked them to gear up for procurement and expressed satisfaction that the state had already arranged sufficient baardana for the season well in advance and directed its optimal placement in all mandis.

The CM directed officials to develop a SOP for tackling situation in mandis arising out of untimely rains and strictly mandated resumption of paddy operations within 24 hours of stoppage of rain. (Twitter/BhagwantMann)

In view of the paddy procurement season starting from October 1, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday reviewed the arrangements and ordered hassle free and seamless procurement of the crop.

While chairing a meeting, he said that every grain produced with the sweat and toil of the Punjabi farmer shall be purchased. Directing the officials to ensure speedy purchase, the CM said that purchase, lifting and payment should commence from the first day of procurement itself and warned of strict action if farmers are inconvenienced.

Presiding over a meeting of officials of procurement agencies, Mann asked them to gear up for procurement and expressed satisfaction that the state had already arranged sufficient baardana for the season well in advance and directed its optimal placement in all mandis.

More from Chandigarh

The CM directed officials to develop a SOP for tackling situation in mandis arising out of untimely rains and strictly mandated resumption of paddy operations within 24 hours of stoppage of rain.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...
Death in a madrasa: ‘I could have sent my son away, but can I hide ...Premium
Death in a madrasa: ‘I could have sent my son away, but can I hide ...

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 07:42:35 am
Next Story

HC dismisses Army officer’s plea challenging 1,700 km transfer; ‘nothing extraordinary’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement