Paddy arrival still 5% less than last year, mandi board to stop sale and purchase from today

Although arrival of paddy is still 5% less in mandis compared to last year, as per the orders of Punjab Mandi Board (PMB), sale and purchase of paddy will be stopped in all the main yards, sub-yards and purchase centres at 5 pm on November 17.

The sale and purchase in districts of Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Moga, Pathankot, Rupnagar, Mohali and Tarn Taran was stopped at 5 pm on November 16 and for the rest of the districts, it will be stopped by 5 pm on November 17, reads the order issued by the PMB secretary on November 16.

It has been indicated that arrival target has been met, following which this decision was taken . However, as per the figures released by PMB, progressive arrival of paddy in mandis of Punjab was 178.10 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) as of November 15 this year while it was 186.87 LMT on the same day last year. Hence, arrival this year is 5% less compared to last year due to which farmers are calling these orders arbitrary.

The total arrival of paddy in mandis last year was 187.86 LMT.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, said, “Many farmers have to sell their produce. When government stated that every single grain will be purchased, why are they in a hurry to close the yards? We will be protesting if even a single farmer is denied entry in yards to sell his produce.”

Shingara Singh Mann, general secretary of BKU Ugrahan, said, “Last year, arrival was early depending upon the weather but this time many late varieties are still coming in mandis as sowing was extended till June 26 this time. No farmer wants to keep the produce at his home and rather he is in a more hurry to sell his produce and start wheat sowing. Last year too, such orders had come but later they had been extended to allow every single grain purchase.”

On November 15 last year, new arrival on the day was 0.02 LMT while this year it was 2.37 LMT as of November 15. The total purchase done by various agencies last year was 186.45 LMT as of November 15 while this year it was 176.99 LMT on the same day which was again 5% less compared to last year.

The MSP this year was Rs 2,060 per quintal and the maximum price offered this year was Rs 2,070 per quintal while minimum was Rs 2,060 per quintal. Last year, the MSP was Rs 1,960 and maximum stock was sold at this rate only while the maximum rate offered was Rs 1,970 per quintal.

Mandi staff in various districts such as Muktsar, Mansa and Barnala admitted that some stock is yet to come in the mandis but as per the orders, they had to stop purchase from 5 pm on November 17 and in half of the districts it has already been stopped. However, officials refused to comment on the issue.

Farmers who are members of BKU Ugrahan stated that they will be taking up the matter with the authorities on Thursday morning so as to allow each and every farmer to sell his grain. “Protest will be launched if there will be ifs and buts,” said Mann.