Thursday, Jan 19, 2023

PACL disinvestment: HC seeks status report from Punjab government

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a petition seeking directions for conducting a fair and impartial investigation into the alleged disinvestment scam of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited.

Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)Punjab and Haryana High Court (File)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the state of Punjab to file a status report over a petition seeking directions for conducting a fair and impartial investigation into the alleged disinvestment scam of Punjab Alkalies and Chemicals Limited (PACL).

Issuing notice to the state, a bench of Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj on Wednesday adjourned the matter for hearing on February 16. The high court is hearing a petition filed by Arvind Kumar and other petitioners.

The counsel for the petitioners, Binat Sharma, told the court that PACL was disinvested in 2020. The Punjab government disinvested 100 per cent equity shareholding in PACL, equivalent to 33.49 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of PACL through Resurgent India Limited.

“By virtue of this disinvestment, there occurred a loss of Rs 1,000 crore to the government exchequer and the same deserves to be investigated fairly and impartially by some independent agency,” Sharma submitted.

Punjab Deputy Advocate General P S Grewal accepted notice on behalf of the state. “Let the state file status report on or before the next date of hearing,” the high court ordered.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 12:34 IST
