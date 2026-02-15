PAC launches ‘Shivalik Morcha’ to safeguard Punjab’s foothills

The citizen-led group noted that recent policy decisions permitting construction and regularisation in foothill areas have raised serious ecological concerns.

By: Express News Service
Ludhiana
The Public Action Committee (PAC), Mattewara announced the launch of Shivalik Morcha, a public campaign to safeguard the Shivalik hills, on Sunday. The Shivaliks are revered in tradition as Lord Shiva’s abode and recognised by environmental science as Punjab’s most sensitive and erosion-prone ecological belt.

PAC said the Shivalik belt is not merely a geographic region. It is a natural barrier against soil erosion and flash runoff, a critical groundwater recharge zone for the state’s plains, a biodiversity-supporting forest landscape and stabilising ecological shield for agriculture downstream.

In a statement, PAC said, “Over a century ago, the British administration enacted the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) to prevent degradation of these fragile foothills. Even colonial administrators recognised that disturbing this terrain would destabilise the plains and weaken agricultural prosperity. They treated the Shivaliks as a natural system whose value lay in protection rather than short-term extraction.”

The citizen-led group noted that recent policy decisions permitting construction and regularisation in foothill areas have raised serious ecological concerns. Permanent structures, road paving, slope alteration and land fragmentation in the terrain, without scientific appraisal, risk long-term and irreversible environmental damage.

The matter is presently sub judice. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recorded that no allotments or permissions shall be granted pursuant to the impugned notification until further orders. Simultaneously, a writ petition challenging the policy is under consideration before the High Court.

The environmental group also clarified that Shivalik Morcha is not directed against development. Through the campaign, the PAC will advocate strict compliance with forest and environmental protections in the Shivalik belt, support scientific and transparent evaluation before any irreversible land-use changes, mobilise citizens, faith leaders, farmers, and experts to protect this fragile zone and raise awareness about the intergenerational ecological risks involved.

Jaskirat Singh, a PAC member said, “The announcement on Mahashivratri reflects the deep spiritual and cultural association of these hills with Lord Shiva. The very name ‘Shivalik’ draws from Shiva, symbolising sacred mountains and harmony with nature. For generations, these foothills have represented balance, restraint and reverence for natural systems.”

