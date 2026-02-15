PAC launches ‘Shivalik Morcha’ to safeguard Punjab’s foothills

The citizen-led group noted that recent policy decisions permitting construction and regularisation in foothill areas have raised serious ecological concerns.

The Public Action Committee (PAC), Mattewara announced the launch of Shivalik Morcha, a public campaign to safeguard the Shivalik hills, on Sunday. The Shivaliks are revered in tradition as Lord Shiva’s abode and recognised by environmental science as Punjab’s most sensitive and erosion-prone ecological belt.

PAC said the Shivalik belt is not merely a geographic region. It is a natural barrier against soil erosion and flash runoff, a critical groundwater recharge zone for the state’s plains, a biodiversity-supporting forest landscape and stabilising ecological shield for agriculture downstream.

In a statement, PAC said, “Over a century ago, the British administration enacted the Punjab Land Preservation Act (PLPA) to prevent degradation of these fragile foothills. Even colonial administrators recognised that disturbing this terrain would destabilise the plains and weaken agricultural prosperity. They treated the Shivaliks as a natural system whose value lay in protection rather than short-term extraction.”