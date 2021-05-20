Oxygen cylinder security amount reduced by Chandigarh administration

Health Workers take Covid-19 Patients to Covid Care Ward at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala on Tuesday. (Express Photo by harmeet Sodhi)

Chandigarh administration on Wednesday reduced the security amount of oxygen cylinders taken on e-permit to Rs 8000.

“The refundable amount for B-Type cylinder has now been reduced to Rs 8,000/,” the UT Administration said. The UT administration said that “The security amount has been prescribed on the insistence of the vendor so that they get back his cylinders in time and continue the supply of medical oxygen to all the needy persons. However, if the vendor is satisfied, then he may provide the cylinder to a person without any security or on the basis of some undertaking.”

The Chandigarh administration, with the assistance of National Informatics Centre (NIC), has also started issuance of online e-permit for oxygen cylinder to patients who have a prescription from a doctor. The facility has been made available on the website of the Chandigarh administration. (http://chandigarh.gov.in/health_covid19.html)

The delivery of cylinders (maximum two) will be done by M/s Super Agencies based out of Industrial Area-I, Chandigarh. A patient needs to have a prescription from a doctor citing the requirement of oxygen, along with address proof of Chandigarh.

Refilling charges

Now the refilling charges and refundable security for ‘B’ Type Oxygen Cylinders by M/s Super Agencies are as under:

If having empty Cylinder:

• Refilling charges @ Rs. 175/- plus 12% GST, for each ‘B’ Type Cylinder

If not having empty cylinder:

• Refilling charges as per above rate

• Security @ Rs. 8,000/- for each ‘B’ Type is required to be deposited. On return of the empty cylinder, the security amount will be refunded by the firm, after deduction of rent @Rs. 100/- per day per cylinder.

Hence the person having own ‘B’ Cylinder will pay Rs. 196/- (Rs. 175 + GST) only as refilling charges. The security amount Rs. 8,000/- is only for those who are not having empty cylinder,” it was said.