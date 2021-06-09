Oxygen bank set up at Mohali’s administrative complex

June 9, 2021 3:02:38 am
The Mohali administration has set up an oxygen concentrator bank at the District Administrative Complex (DAC), from where free oxygen concentrators shall be supplied to patients recovering from Covid-19 at their homes.
Mohali Deputy Commissioner, who is also the secretary of Red Cross, Girish Dayalan, said that people who want to borrow a concentrator can get in touch on 0172-2219526 and take the concentrator by depositing a security fee of Rs. 5,000. He further said the concentrator shall be given for a period of 15 days and people will need to return it after.
