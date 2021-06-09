Oxygen bank set up at Mohali’s administrative complex

Deputy Commissioner said the concentrator shall be given for a period of 15 days and people will need to return it after.

The Mohali administration has set up an oxygen concentrator bank at the District Administrative Complex (DAC), from where free oxygen concentrators shall be supplied to patients recovering from Covid-19 at their homes.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner, who is also the secretary of Red Cross, Girish Dayalan, said that people who want to borrow a concentrator can get in touch on 0172-2219526 and take the concentrator by depositing a security fee of Rs. 5,000. He further said the concentrator shall be given for a period of 15 days and people will need to return it after.