Owners of Kumar and Co. booked for rioting, assault

THE UT police have lodged an FIR against the owners of Kumar and Company Chemist shop in Sector 11 for rioting, assault, criminal intimidation and damaging of property in connection with the February 15 attack at M/s Atulaya Healthcare Pvt Ltd, a laboratory and diagnostic centre.The complaint against them was filed by the two directors of the laboratory, Anuj Gupta, and Pankaj Kansal.

The FIR names Vinod Singla, his son Karan Singla, their employee, Saravdeep Singh Brar, and other unknown persons, as accused in the case. “We lodged an FIR on the complaint of directors of Atulaya laboratory against the owners of Kumar and Company Chemist Shop.

The FIR was registered after conducting a preliminary investigation. Complainant has submitted CCTV footage of the incident along with their complaint. The case was registered under bailable offences. A counter complaint which was filed by Vinod Singla against the two directors of M/s Atulaya Healthcare Pvt Ltd is being investigated”, a police officer said.The entire attack was captured in the CCTV cameras. The CCTV shows scuffle, ruckus, and both the parties throwing punches at each other.

A few men are also spotted entering the laboratory carrying sticks, iron rods. Police said some damage to the property had been caused in the incident. Sources said that Vinod Singla, his son, Karan Singla, along with Saravdeep Singh Brar and around ten others had entered the laboratory and started heated arguments with the staff. They told the customers to go to other laboratories. Later, they were seen assaulting Anuj Gupta and Pankaj Kansal. SHO of PS 11, Inspector Ranjodh Singh, said, “An FIR was registered. Suspects will be arrested shortly.”

The incident took place reportedly on the issue of violation of an agreement between Vinod Singla and Atulaya Healthcare, which is a service provider in Rameshwara Hospital Pvt Ltd, which is owned by Vinod Singla. As per the agreement, a representative of Vinod was to be allowed to sit on the billing desk, a clause which he claims was violated.