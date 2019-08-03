Overworked PGI Chandigarh nurses being asked to ensure proper disposal of waste

The Nurse’s Welfare Association (NWA) at PGI claim that the hospital administration has been forcing them to check filled polythenes of biomedical waste, a work meant for the sanitation staff.

The NWA has also claimed that PGI lacks close to 1800 nurses, and added that 1500 posts are pending for approval with the finance ministry.

“Our job is to only make sure that the waste, when being disposed, is segregated well and is not mixed. After that it is the job of the the sanitation staff because they are the ones who take the waste for disposal and not us. The hospital administration is now telling us that it is our liability to check that no mixing of biomedical waste takes place even after the segregation stage,” said Satyavir Dagur, General Secretary, NWA

NWA claimed that they have been putting forward their concerns in front of the Director also. Dagar also blamed the resident doctors for being careless while disposing injections and other material.

“According to protocol, the nursing staff should assist in dressing but most of them are not able to due to workload related reasons reasons. They say that the doctors should ensure that biomedical waste gets disposed properly, but we also work close to 15 hours a day. We are doing your job also. I feel that the reason behind biomedical waste not being properly discarded by some of the residents is that, most of this work is not theirs. It is the work of other paramedical staff which is not available at PGI. After extra work it is difficult to expect residents to ensure proper disposal also. Discarding every single syringe is a cumbersome process,” said Dr Uttam Thakur, president of the association of resident doctors PGI.

Defending the residents, he added, “I do not feel that every doctor is not discarding it properly. It happens rarely. And these rare cases are equal between both the doctors and the nurses.”

Dr AK Gupta, Medical superintendent, PGI, said, “Everything is being done in the hospital as per the rules of government of India. Nobody is being asked to do more work or less work than what is said in the rules.” He did not wish to take any more questions on the topic and told the reporter to contact the PRO fro the same.