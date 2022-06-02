Overflowing sewers draw Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner’s ire; disconnect water supply if needed, she says

Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra inspected sectors 45 and 46 to take stock of the ongoing development works and address residents’ grievances, here on Wednesday. The on foot visit began at 6.30 am.

Gurpreet Singh, area councillor, was also present along with officials and the office bearers of resident welfare associations and residents.

Taking serious note of overflowing sewers from personal chambers, Mitra directed the concerned engineers to serve notice to some houses along with disconnection of water supply, if necessary. She asked to prepare a proposal for the General House regarding cleaning of private sewer chamber using MCC machines and fix charges for the same.

During the visit, the commissioner directed the Superintending Engineer (SE), Buildings and Roads (B and R) to install ‘no parking’ sign boards and supervise construction of raised road berms using paver blocks near Sampark Building and table tops at V5 and V6 road junctions. Directions were also given for tile/paver repair around parks near V5 road and that breathing space be provided around trees opposite a lane of houses.

The Commissioner directed the SE Horticulture to supervise pruning of trees near a lane of houses, apart from other issues including repair of street lights. On the issue of proper sanitation, the medical officer was directed that challans be issued against violators for dumping garbage on road berms adjoining boundary walls of parks in Sector 45. She also directed garbage collectors be asked to ensure collection of garbage from the hotels/dhabas.

With regard to the issue of encroachment, the Commissioner directed the officers that no commercial vehicle be allowed to park on road berms near Sampark Building. In case of violation, the enforcement wing shall take necessary action and issue challans.

She asked the enforcement incharge that fruit vendors not be allowed to sit on road berms. She also directed to check the meat/fish market near Government School, Sector 45 D and if the market is being run by unauthorised people, then it be removed immediately and challans be issued against the

violators.