8,000 overflowing ponds in rural areas, treated water to be used for irrigation: Haryana CM Khattar

Stating there are over 8,000 overflowing ponds in the rural areas out of the total 18,000 ponds in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Friday said after treating the water of such ponds it can be used for irrigation and added the schemes for micro-irrigation were being prepared.

“The use of treated wastewater from the pond will be made mandatory for micro-irrigation in the area near the pond. For this, the Irrigation and Water Resources Department, Development and Panchayat Department and Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA) are working together to prepare the blueprint,” Khattar said.

The Chief Minister, who was speaking as the chief guest at the annual conference in Panchkula on implementation of the District Environment Plan, said the “increasing pollution levels have become an issue of major concern for the entire humanity”.

“Considering the environment as a circular economy, plans should be made to save the environment. The Environment and Climate Change Department along with other departments will also have to put collaborative efforts into making such plans,” he added.

Khattar said that when the entire humanity was putting up a tough fight against Covid-19 then Haryana by drafting better strategies and with great willpower also successfully battled against this pandemic.

“Today many species of wild animals are on the verge of becoming extinct. Saving these extinct species and conserving water is the need of the hour,” he asserted.

Khattar said that a call for Green Revolution was made when the country was facing the crisis of food grains and added that “today we have not only become self-sufficient in food grains production for the country but have also started exporting food grains to other countries”.

Advertisement

“However at that time, more emphasis was given to producing more and more quantities, which resulted in the irrational use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides, affecting soil fertility. Today the concept of natural farming and organic farming is being adopted to deal with this problem,” he said.

Khattar said that ‘Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana’ has been implemented in Haryana so that the coming generations do not get barren land. In order to promote crop diversification in place of paddy, an incentive of Rs 7,000 per acre is being given to the farmers.

Asserting saving drinking water is also becoming a challenge today, the Chief Minister said: “Now plans are being made to reuse the treated water by setting up STPs. The arrangement of separate pipelines will have to ensure drinking water and for the use of treated water for other household purposes, especially in cities. Before making plans, firstly consideration has to be given to how it will be reused.”

Advertisement

Khattar said that plans have to be made according to the new technology, adding “E-waste, solid and liquid waste management plants will have to be set up in every small town”.

MICADA administrator Satbir Singh Kadian said the work to rejuvenate 50 overflowing ponds has been completed while a process has been initiated for several other ponds.

NGT chairman showers praises on Haryana Chief Minister for taking environmental protection initiatives

National Green Tribunal (NGT) chairman Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, who also attended the function as special guest, speaking on the occasion showered praises on the Chief Minister for taking environmental protection initiatives.

“Manohar Lal-led state government has taken many significant initiatives to protect the environment. These initiatives will give a new direction to the country. The District Environment Plan is in the provisions of the Constitution and every public representative should have to ensure their contribution to ensure the meticulous implementation of these initiatives,” he said.

Advertisement

Justice Goel said the Haryana Chief Minister’s image today has become like he believes in finding permanent solutions to any problem.

“This is the reason that since he has assumed his charge, the kind of work done in the environmental protection in the State has never been done before. Never before in the state, the schemes have been formulated at such a faster pace nor has it been implemented at the grassroots level like it is being done in Manohar Lal’s tenure,” he added.

Advertisement

Justice Goel said the Chief Minister’s vision for formulating plans for waste management and environmental protection is a historic initiative.

“Hardly any Chief Minister had ever thought of taking the initiative for water conservation. The thinking of the Chief Minister for laying separate pipelines for drinking water and treated water for other uses is an example for other states,” he added.