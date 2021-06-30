Overcharging for Covid treatment: DC hands out refund cheques for Rs 21 lakh

The three hospitals have also been asked to conduct self-audit of bills between April 1 to May 15 this year by July 30. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

DEPUTY COMMISSIONER Vinay Pratap Singh Tuesday handed over cheques, refunding money to patients and their family members who had complained of overcharging during Covid-19 treatment. The total refunded money amounted to Rs 21 lakh.

While the cheques were supposed to be handed over by representatives of Paras Hospital, Alchemist Hospital and Wings Hospital, DC Vinay Pratap Singh eventually refunded the amount as families denied taking it back from the hands of the hospitals, said BB Singhal, a member of the investigating committee.

While Paras Hospital has made a total refund of Rs 12.91 lakh to 13 patients, Alchemist Hospital returned Rs 6.39 lakh to five people.

Wings Hospital refunded Rs 1.77 lakh to three people. The three hospitals have also been asked to conduct self-audit of bills between April 1 to May 15 this year by July 30.