‘Overage players being fielded by Mansa cricket association’

A group of parents on Friday claimed that the Mansa District Cricket Association (affiliated with Punjab Cricket Association) had been allegedly fielding overage players in different age groups.

The parents, who held a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday, alleged that ‘overage’ players had been playing under the district cricket association on the basis of forged documents for a long time and it had even forced some players to quit the sport.

“We want to highlight the issue of players playing in lower age-groups based on forged documents in Mansa District Cricket Association. Players like Saksham Mittal and Randeep Singh, whose date of births were April 4, 1997, and April 1, 2001, respectively, have been playing in U-19 age groups cricket for Mansa District Cricket Association in Punjab Cricket Association tournaments. We had highlighted the issue before the Mansa District Cricket Association as well PCA, but nothing has happened,” said Aman Kumar, the parent of one of the Mansa players said, while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Friday.

According to Kumar, Saksham Mittal and Randeep Singh, had got new Aadhaar cards and voter cards made on the basis of forged documents in Mansa and got No Objection Certificates made from various institutions.

“According to the data accessed by us, the real date of birth of Randep Singh, who belongs to Pillan Banga in Rajasthan, is April 1, 2001, and not November 1, 2003. Similarly the real date of birth of Saksham Mittal is April 4, 1997, and not September 4, 2003. Apart from these two, the documents of other players should also be verified after a proper enquiry,” said Kumar.

Kumar and other parents had submitted a complaint with Mansa SSP on December 30 last year before submitting a complaint to the PCA. The Mansa SSP, in turn, marked an enquiry into the matter while there has been no reply from PCA. “We had submitted a complaint with Mansa SSP, Dr Nanak Singh, in December with all relevant details and he ordered an enquiry. No FIR has been lodged in this matter till date for forgery. We want a police investigation to be launched apart from FIR against the players. PCA should also conduct an inquiry and stop such malpractices,” said Kumar.

Contacted, PCA secretary Dilsher Khanna did not reply for requests for a comment on the issue. Mansa District Cricket Association secretary Jagmohan Dhaliwal said that the association acted as per the norms of the PCA.

“Whatever complaint is against the players, the PCA should look into the matter. Regarding the police complaint, it is up to them to take action as per evidence,” said Dhaliwal.