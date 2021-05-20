Over Rs 15,000 cr transferred to farmers under DBT scheme: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that as many as Rs 15,598 crore has been sent directly to the bank accounts of the farmers in lieu of the procurement of their wheat crop by government agencies under the DBT scheme.

Talking to mediapersons, Chautala said this time the wheat procurement by Haryana started from April 1 and so far a total of 85.3 lakh MT has been procured. In fact, Dushyant says, this time, 82.1 lakh MT of wheat has been lifted from mandis in a record time due to which the farmers did not have to face loss due to the storm and rain.

“For the first time in the country, the Haryana government made a provision under which 9 per cent interest was to be paid to the farmer if there was a delay in making a payment. About Rs 77 lakh have been given to farmers as additional interest in such cases,” he added.

Giving information about the mustard crop, Chautala said that last time over 7 lakh MT of mustard was procured at MSP, and this time the same has been increased to Rs 4,650 per quintal.

“The state government did not have to procure a single grain of mustard on MSP this time, as farmers were (even) paid Rs 7,275 per quintal in the market,” he claimed.

He reiterated the commitment to increase health facilities in rural areas and said that an amount of Rs 18.40 crore for 6,136 gram panchayats with less than 10,000 population and Rs 4.90 crore for 98 gram panchayats with over 10,000 population, has been approved to build isolation wards in villages. A 10-member team will look after the health facilities in these isolation wards out of which five members will be from the health department while the rest will be from the gram panchayat.

Tauktae alert for next 48 hours

Chautala also warned the people regarding Tauktae which is approaching towards the state. He urged the people to stay vigilant during the next 48 hours and to not step out of their homes. According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone is moving towards Haryana via Gujarat, Rajasthan and its speed can be up to 50 kilometers per hour.”

All deputy commissioners have been instructed to conduct regular monitoring in this regard. “Instructions have been given to make arrangements in order to ensure that there is no loss of life and property in any district,” he said.