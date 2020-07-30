Over half of Haryana’s Covid cases, over 60% deaths in 2 districts

Haryana added another 755 cases of new infections and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. (Representational) Haryana added another 755 cases of new infections and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. (Representational)

More than half of Haryana’s positive cases of coronavirus infections and nearly 61 per cent deaths are only in two districts of Faridabad and Gurgaon.

Both the districts have, till date, reported 17,207 cases and 251 deaths, while the remaining 20 districts of Haryana have so far got 16,424

cases and 162 deaths till date.

Haryana added another 755 cases of new infections and seven deaths in the last 24 hours. Faridabad reported maximum 198 cases and Gurgaon reported 91. Other districts that reported cases were Sonipat (26), Rohtak (35), Bhiwani (4), Rewari (32), Karnal (35), Ambala (75), Jhajjar (2), Palwal (17), Mahendragarh (10), Hisar (14), Panipat (38), Nuh (13), Kurukshetra (13), Sirsa (21), Jind (43), Fatehabad (18), Panchkula (46), Yamunanagar (14), Kaithal (7) and Charkhi Dadri (3). Panchkula district administration’s Covid bulletin released on Wednesday evening, however, mentioned 50 new cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 662 patients also recovered taking the number of total recovered patients to 26420. State’s recovery rate touched 78.56 per cent while the fatality rate was 1.23 per cent, Wednesday evening.

Among the seven patients, who lost their lives due to Covid in the last 24 hours, two patients each died in Faridabad and Panipat, while one each died in Gurgaon, Sonipat and Rohtak.

According to state Covid bulletin, there were 6,798 active Covid patients across the state including 147 critical patients out of which 129 were on oxygen support and 18 were on ventilator support.

Faridabad and Gurgaon continue to be far ahead in case count for over a month now.

Till date, while Gurgaon has reported 8,912 cases (1,018 active), Faridabad has reported 8,295 cases (1,645 active). Remaining all districts across Haryana have below 500 active cases, while five districts have below 50 active cases, as on date — Bhiwani has 44 active cases, Charkhi Dadri (48), Nuh (59), Kaithal (68), and Jind (77).

9 more testing labs in next 10 days

CM Manohar Lal Khattar directed officers to set up nine new Covid-19 testing laboratories in the next 10 days and conduct a special campaign to motivate people to wear masks during Unlock-3. Khattar directed officers that at least one Covid-19 testing lab should be opened in each district where the testing is facilitated by RT-PCR system instead of antigen testing.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department, Alok Nigam said, “At present, there are 16 Covid-19 testing labs in the state including 11 in government and five in private hospitals. The Chief Minister has ordered that one new lab each in four district government hospitals and in five medical colleges should be set up within the next 10 days.”

Khattar presided over the meeting of disaster management committee with various departments to take stock of the Covis-19 situation.

Police told to act tough

Police officers have also been asked to spread awareness at traffic intersections regarding wearing masks or covering the mouth and nose with a ‘gamchcha’. “The Chief Minister also directed the police department to strictly enforce the wearing of masks and issue challans on the offenders on the spot giving them at least five masks. If a person does not deliberately wear a mask, he should also be told that the challan amount could be increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1000 at any time in future,” the government spokesman said.

No plans to impose lockdown

“Some states such as Karnataka, Assam, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra have implemented lockdown at their level of one week, one day, or weekend. However, there were no such plans as far as Haryana is concerned,” the spokesman added.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department, Rajeev Arora said, “The average Covid-19 positive rate in the state is 5.82 per cent while it is 8.56 percent in the whole country. Haryana’s recovery rate is 78.35 per cent while it is 64.23 per cent in the country. State government has also floated tenders for inviting three lakh corona antigen kits out of which two lakh kits have been received.”

Free ambulance for re-test

The Chief Minister has directed officers to provide free ambulance services to patients who have recovered from COVID-19 when they return for re-testing. Apart from this, plasma banks are also being set up in Panchkula, Rohtak, and Gurgaon. People are being encouraged to donate plasma. CM also asked officers of AYUSH department to distribute immunity boosting kits in large numbers, across the state.

Send e-Rakhis: Khattar

On Wednesday, Khattar also appealed that “people should continue to celebrate upcoming festivals like Rakshabandhan and Eid in the same way that they celebrated other festivals during the lockdown in a simple manner. Brothers and sisters should exchange their messages through mobile and send e-Rakhi”. CM also directed that even during the festivals of Rakshabandhan and Eid, only 35 passengers should travel per bus.

Fine for flouting wedding restrictions

Chief Minister said that “during wedding ceremonies conducted in banquet hall there should not be a gathering of more than 50 people”. The government has decided that for the first time violator, a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed, while Rs 3 lakh for the second time and Rs 5 lakh for more than twice. However, if the owner continues to violate the norms, it could result in cancellation of their licence.

