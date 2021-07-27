Over a week of rain, but 17 paddy districts of Punjab still parched

In all these districts, nearly 18 lakh hectares are under rice crop and getting deficit rain means huge pressure on the ground water when paddy season is going on. (Express Archive)

PUNJAB HAS had light to moderate showers every alternate day for more than a week now, but 17 of its districts are still recording lesser rain than required. All these districts grow the water-guzzling rice crop on over 21 lakh hectares, which is around 67.7 per cent of the total area of the state under rice crop.

On Monday, 17 districts of the state (77 per cent) witnessed deficit rain and only five recorded surplus rain. Around 9 lakh hectares are under rice in these five districts.

In July, the state normally should have had 176 mm rain, and till July 26, it should have received at least 146 mm. But till Monday, it had recorded 142 mm.

The cumulative rain from June 1 to July 26 of this rainy season was recorded at 154.1 mm against the normal 196 mm — a 21 per cent deficit.

Fazilka district is at the top with 68 per cent less rain currently, where only 40.2 mm rain was recorded against 125.6 mm. Sangrur and Mohali districts are at nos. 2 and 3 with 57 and 52 per cent deficit rain, respectively. Sangrur district has the highest area under rice cultivation (nearly 2.90 lakh hectares).

Mansa and Barnala districts too are facing 50 and 48 per cent departure from normal to deficit rain.

Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran also recorded 33 per cent deficit rain each, while Rupnagar, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur and Ferozepur recorded 29 per cent deficit rain each.

Amritsar, Bathinda, Moga, Fatehgarh Sahib, recorded 28, 16, 15 and 11 per cent deficit rain, respectively. Faridkot, Muktsar also recorded less rain.

In all these districts, nearly 18 lakh hectares are under rice crop and getting deficit rain means huge pressure on the ground water when paddy season is going on.

Pathankot, Kapurthala, Ludhiana, Patiala and Jalandhar are the five districts where 47, 43, 27, 14 and 3 per cent surplus rain was recorded, respectively.

Even joint capital Chandigarh witnessed 44 per cent less rain by recording 210.3 mm rain against the normal 372.6 mm.

Haryana gets surplus rain

Haryana on the other hand has recorded overall surplus rain of 15 per cent.

The state has recorded 204 mm rain against 177.1 mm required in this rainy season till date and most districts have recorded surplus rain.

Panchkula, Ambala and Faridabad had deficit rain with 73, 46 and 20 per cent respectively.

Jhajjar district recorded the highest surplus rain in the entire region — 119 per cent till date.