Over 9,600 new cases in Haryana, Vij says DRDO will set up two 500-bed hospitals

The Covid-19 transmission in Haryana is increasing at an unprecedented rate as the state has reported another 9,623 new cases of infections and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active Covid-19 cases in the state crossed 55,422, including 1,389 patients in a critical condition (1,231 on oxygen support, 158 on ventilator).

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Anil Vij announced that DRDO will be setting up 500-bed hospitals in Panipat and Hisar for Covid-19 patients and the work on it would begin immediately. Vij also announced that he has sought help from the Western Command for providing doctors and healthcare staff.

Haryana has also announced vacations in all the schools till May end. The schools will remain shut in the state till May end and the date of reopening of schools would be decided later.

While Gurgaon added another 2,988 new cases, Faridabad added 1,339.

The Sonipat district administration has invited farmer leaders to discuss about the vaccination/ testing plans at the protest sites.

Farmer leaders have been asked to attend the meeting 4 pm, Thursday at PWD rest house in Sonipat.