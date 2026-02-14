Over 900 cops deployed, 115 nakas set up across tricity for Valentine’s Day

Surveillance, patrolling and traffic regulation plans synchronised among districts to ensure coordinated response if required: police

Written by: Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
3 min readFeb 14, 2026 10:35 AM IST
Valentine's dayIn Mohali, around 50 check posts will be erected across the city, and nearly 200 policemen will be deployed at these nakas. (representational image)
Make us preferred source on Google

With more than 900 police personnel at work and over 115 checkpoints planned across the tricity, police authorities have rolled out an extensive security plan to ensure peaceful Valentine’s Day celebrations.

According to the Chandigarh Police, 415 personnel will be deployed, 47 internal nakas and 18 outer checkpoints will be set up across the city, while neighbouring Mohali will see around 200 policemen manning 50 nakas, whereas in Panchkula, nearly 500 personnel have already been stationed at strategic points.

UT Police said special deployment would be made at sensitive and crowded locations, including colleges, universities, schools, markets, parks, malls and the lake area. Five gazetted officers, 21 SHOs/inspectors, 13 police posts in charge and 415 other personnel will be on duty as part of the security grid.

Police said 47 internal nakas would be operational between 9 am and 6 pm, while 18 outer nakas would monitor the movement of suspicious elements. Market patrolling teams will be active from 11 am to 10 pm, while PCR vehicles will continuously patrol around educational institutions. A limited vehicle zone will also be enforced at the turn connecting Sectors 11-12 and 8-9 to regulate traffic and prevent congestion. In addition, police personnel in civil clothes will be deployed in public parks to keep watch on anti-social activities, and special nakas will be set up to check reckless driving.

Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwardeep Kaur said, “Adequate force has been positioned across key points, and teams have been instructed to remain alert throughout the day. Extensive nakas, patrolling and surveillance arrangements are part of preventive policing to ensure peaceful and safe celebrations for the public.”

In Mohali, around 50 check posts will be erected across the city, and nearly 200 policemen will be deployed at these nakas.

Mohali SP Dilpreet Singh said, “The district maintains 24×7 checkpoints, but additional nakas have been set up across the city and adjoining areas, including Zirakpur. All PCR units are on alert, and CCTV cameras across the city are fully functional and being closely monitored.”

Story continues below this ad

The SP further said, “Police presence will be intensified in busy commercial zones such as CP 67 Mall, Bestech Square Mall and HLP Guleria, as well as markets in Phases 3B2, 3 and 7. Apart from special nakas, teams from local police stations will also be deployed throughout urban and rural areas of the district to ensure comprehensive coverage.”

Meanwhile, Panchkula police have also stepped up security arrangements.

According to a police officer, around 500 personnel have been deployed across the city, with regular nakas already functioning at key junctions. All station house officers and traffic inspectors have been directed to remain vigilant in their respective jurisdictions and respond swiftly to any complaint or disturbance, the officer said.

A police officer said, “The heightened deployment is part of routine precautionary measures adopted during occasions that witness increased public movement. Surveillance, patrolling and traffic regulation plans have been synchronised among districts to ensure coordinated response if required.”

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu

Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula). Professional Background Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases. Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region. Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns: 1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts "12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013. "‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case. "Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification. 2. Investigative & Scams "CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus. "Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh. 3. Environment & Public Safety "Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities. "Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos. 4. Gangster Culture & Crime "City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules. "Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26. Signature Style Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
pannun
Accused Nikhil Gupta pleads guilty in US court
valentines day in bollywood movies
'From Kabir Singh's obsession to Shankar's petrol bombs': 5 Bollywood-inspired 'Toxic Tropes' to avoid this Valentine's Day
Kerala elderly woman refuse to allow scooter on footpath
Elderly woman in Kerala’s Kozhikode wins internet after refusing to allow scooter on footpath; video goes viral
It's a tragedy that cricket's most storied rivalry has gotten muted. (File Photo/AP)
This weekend, watch how cricket is vanishing from India-Pakistan cricket rivalry
Bangladesh Election Results 2026, Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Nationalist Party, BNP victory, Jamaat-e-Islami, Sheikh Hasina ouster, Khaleda Zia death, Bangladesh constitutional reform, Jatiyo Shangsad, Bangladesh political news, National Citizen Party, referendum Bangladesh 2026, interim government Bangladesh corruption, Dhaka University elections.
With elections, Bangladesh has entered new political moment. Now, question is how power is exercised
Live Blog
Advertisement