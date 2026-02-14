Over 900 cops deployed, 115 nakas set up across tricity for Valentine’s Day

In Mohali, around 50 check posts will be erected across the city, and nearly 200 policemen will be deployed at these nakas. (representational image)

With more than 900 police personnel at work and over 115 checkpoints planned across the tricity, police authorities have rolled out an extensive security plan to ensure peaceful Valentine’s Day celebrations.

According to the Chandigarh Police, 415 personnel will be deployed, 47 internal nakas and 18 outer checkpoints will be set up across the city, while neighbouring Mohali will see around 200 policemen manning 50 nakas, whereas in Panchkula, nearly 500 personnel have already been stationed at strategic points.

UT Police said special deployment would be made at sensitive and crowded locations, including colleges, universities, schools, markets, parks, malls and the lake area. Five gazetted officers, 21 SHOs/inspectors, 13 police posts in charge and 415 other personnel will be on duty as part of the security grid.