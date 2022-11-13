Over 80 per cent voting in Haryana panchayat polls

More than 80 per cent polling was recorded in the second-phase panchayat elections in nine districts of Haryana on Saturday. The polling was held for the post of 2,683 sarpanches and 25,655 panches in 57 blocks of Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonipat districts.

The voting was held between 7 am and 6 pm, officials said. Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said the polling remained peaceful. However, there were reports of violence in a few areas. Singh said the counting of votes was taken up immediately after the end of polling. He said 80.6 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise.

Ambala recorded 80.5 per cent polling, Charkhi Dadri 81.6 per cent, Gurugram 81.6, Karnal 81.9, Kurukshetra 83.4, Rewari 80.9, Rohtak 77.7, Sirsa 84.5 and Sonipat 74.7 per cent, according to an official statement issued.

Singh said at some places, malfunctioning of electronic voting machines was reported but the officers involved in the election process immediately replaced these machines.

In Karnal, there was a report of two rival groups clashing at Fatehgarh village in Nissing block and three persons sustained injuries in the incident. Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. In Ambala, there was a scuffle between two groups in village Jansua after one of the groups objected to casting of vote by a person.

One person was injured in the scuffle and he was admitted to the civil hospital in Ambala City. Police said they were investigating the matter.

In Rohtak, there was a report of a brawl between two warring groups in Gharauthi village. There was another report of a scuffle between two groups at Kasauli village in Rewari district.

There were 48,67,132 eligible voters in the second-phase polling. There were 5,963 polling stations in these districts, of which 976 had been categorised as “sensitive” and 1,023 as “highly sensitive”.