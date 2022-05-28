Over 750kg ganja sourced from Odisha seized in Haryana

Haryana Police have seized over 750 kg ganja worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore in two separate incidents in Palwal and Rohtak districts. Four people accused of transporting the banned substance have also been arrested.

Sharing the information, a Haryana police spokesperson said, “In the first case, the police seized over 93 plastic bags containing 474.8 kg ganja in Palwal. The banned substance was being illegally transported in a truck from Odisha. A police team intercepted the vehicle after receiving a tip-off. The arrested accused have been identified as Amar Singh, a resident of Mathura district, and Mushtkim of Nuh district.”

“In the second case, a police team in the Sampla area of the Rohtak district received an input regarding smuggling of drugs. The team then intercepted a vehicle and apprehended two people. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 19 bags weighing 285kg ganja. The arrested accused in this case were identified as Rohit, a resident of Delhi, and Praveen aka Pinna of Gamdi village in Sonipat,” he added.

During the investigation, the police found that the mastermind of drug trafficking in the area was a person named Satish, a resident of Katwal village in Sonipat.

“The accused in both the cases had brought ganja from Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) at the behest of Satish. The ganja was brought from Bhubaneswar at the rate of Rs 7,000 per kg, and it would have been sold at the rate of around Rs 20,000 per kg. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police were trying to identify more accused involved in the smuggling racket and further investigation was on,” the spokesperson said.