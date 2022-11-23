Over 73% voting in 4 Haryana districts

Over 73 per cent of the voters cast their ballot as polling was held in remaining four districts of Haryana in the third and final phase of the panchayat polls on Tuesday. Polling to elect members of the zila parishad and panchayat samitis began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm in Faridabad, Palwal, Hisar, and Fatehabad.

While Faridabad reported 66 per cent polling, Fatehabad recorded 77.4 per cent, Hisar (71.6 per cent) and Palwal (73.8 per cent). Officials said that the polling continued in a peaceful manner. Over 22 lakh voters, including over 10 lakh women, were eligible to cast their vote to elect 559 panchayat samiti members and 78 zila parishad members in 25 blocks of four districts. On Friday, as part of the third and final phase, polling will be held to elect sarpanches and panches of gram panchayats of these four districts.

In the first two phases, polls for the posts of panch, sarpanch, panchayat samiti members and zila parishad members were held in 18 districts.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that the results of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be declared on November 27. “Voting for the posts of panches and sarpanches in the last four districts will be held on November 25 and the results will be declared on the same day. There are 22,27,319 registered voters in this third phase and till 7.30 pm, 16,24,976 voters cast their votes, which is 73 per cent of the total voters of these 4 districts,” Singh said, adding that polling was peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere.

Singh, however, added that malfunctioning of EVMs was reported at isolated places, but officials on election duty immediately replaced those machines. “The polling staff, police personnel and other officials engaged in the polling performed their duties well,” Singh said.