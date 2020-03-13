‘Over 7.8 million in India living with chronic kidney diseases’

The doctor said 99% of kidney diseases are asymptomatic. But still few telltale signs include fatigue and froth in urine. One should keep an eye on weight, blood sugar level and blood pressure. (File) The doctor said 99% of kidney diseases are asymptomatic. But still few telltale signs include fatigue and froth in urine. One should keep an eye on weight, blood sugar level and blood pressure. (File)

“Chronic kidney disease is the sixth fastest-growing cause of death globally and around 1.7 million people are estimated to die annually because of acute kidney injury globally. In India, it is estimated that a population of over 7.8 million people are living with chronic kidney diseases.”

Dr Priyadarshi Ranjan, Urologist, Robotic Surgery specialist, a kidney transplant surgeon-cum-researcher, made this statement at a round-table held on the occasion of World Kidney Day on Thursday.

He further added, “ An unhealthy lifestyle is a prominent reason that is seen behind kidney degeneration. That apart a few aspects that can kill your kidneys include diabetes, hypertension, obesity, neglected kidney stones, elongated infections and lastly genetic kidney diseases. The symptoms of a kidney disease doesn’t appear promptly. So getting tested is the only way to know if your kidneys are healthy. If someone constantly feels loss of energy, fatigued, has swollen feet, persistent uncontrolled blood pressure, it is worthy of attention and one should consult a doctor.”

He also said, “Kidney transplant is not an easy procedure and is something that has its own complications while looking for a donor. But, medically, a transplant offers better chances at survival, extends a better quality of life, is lesser expensive, increases social and emotional productivity and increases fertility.”

Speaking to Newsline, Ranjan said, “Urea is the earliest symptom of a kidney disease, which 90% of population is not aware of. Other symptoms of kidney failure are asthenia and fatigue. Today, most of the people don’t realize why do they feel tired all the time, it’s one of the biggest symptom of kidney failure. There is also a big risk of formation of stones in kidney. It can be avoided by maximum water intake. Firstly, the age groups of the kidney disease patients were 40,50 and 60, now it has dropped down to the age groups of 20,30 and 40.

He further added, “ My tips for keeping the kidney in good health is that if you are above 40 years old, then have a proper kidney test, urine test(test of protein level in urine test), ultrasound, blood pressure should be regularly checked, the more will be the blood pressure, the more will be the chances of kidney to get damaged, so take measures to keep a regulated blood pressure. Also, blood sugar level should be controlled and obesity should not be there. The ones who are at risk of kidney disease are diabetic population, hypertensive people and youth who take excessive painkillers, antibiotics, protein shakes, artificial sweeteners and preservative low grade food.”

The doctor concluded by saying, “Kidney is an organ which almost affects all the organs of the body be it the heart, the brain or the liver. So, if kidney gets affected, all other organs of the body will be affected and then we can’t take measures to avoid the kidney disease. Therefore, we should take early precautionary measures.”

