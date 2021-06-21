Over 6.2 lakh receive Covid-19 jabs in a single day in Haryana

So far a total of 76,59,624 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state.

A record 6.27 lakh beneficiaries were administered the Covid-19 vaccine jabs in about 3,700 vaccination centres of Haryana during the state’s Mega Vaccination Day on Monday.

Health minister, Anil Vij, said, “Around 6,27,136 lakh beneficiaries were administered the Covid vaccine in Haryana on Monday during the Mega Vaccination Day. Out of the total inoculations, more than one lakh people were vaccinated in Gurugram itself. This has been possible due to the diligent efforts made by the team of the Haryana Health Department”.

“So far a total of 76,59,624 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the state. A total of 5,56,030 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Ambala, while 2,76,061 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Bhiwani so far. So far 1,97,691 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Charkhi Dadri, 7,67,370 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Faridabad, 2,07,475 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Fatehabad, 10,32,652 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Gurugram and 3,24,899 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Hisar. While 2,74,467 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Jhajjar, 2,32,722 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Jind, 2,12,646 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Kaithal, 4,33,561 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Karnal, 2,61,606 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Kurukshetra, 2,78,399 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Narnaul, 93,939 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Mewat and 2,83,482 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Palwal. So far, 2,65,284 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Panchkula, 2,73,029 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Panipat, 2,91,128 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Rewari, 2,87,807 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Rohtak, 3,23,239 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Sirsa, 4,54,202 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Sonipat and 3,31,935 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in Yamunanagar”, Vij said, while revealing district wise vaccination figures.

Flag hoisting daily at CM’s residence

On the lines of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Raj Bhavan, the National Flag will be hoisted every morning at the residence of Haryana Chief Minister’s residence from Monday onwards. On Monday morning, after hoisting the Tricolour, Chief Minister Manohar Lal saluted the flag as police personnel played the flag hoisting tune. Hoisting of the flag at CM’s residence has been started on the similar lines of Haryana Raj Bhavan. Now flag hoisting will be done every day in the morning and lowering of the flag done in the evening”.