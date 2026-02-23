‘Over 51,000 grievances filed under Parivar Pehchan Patra since 2022’: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to Vidhan Sabha

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A total of 51,493 grievances related to the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) have been received by the Haryana government between 2022 and February 21, 2026. The information was shared by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in response to an unstarred question raised by Congress Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala during the budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha Monday.
According to the chief minister’s reply tabled in the House, the government informed that the average disposal time ranges from 22 to 68 days for grievances related to PPP.
The reply also mentioned a year-wise surge in grievances received related to PPP, showing a sudden spike from 4,140 (in 2022) to 20,550 (in 2023), followed by 12,036 (in 2024), 12,613 (in 2025), and 2,154 (till February 21, 2026). The sharp spike in 2023 accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the total grievances received over the four-year period.
The matter assumes political importance as PPP data directly impacts eligibility for welfare schemes, subsidies, and social security benefits across Haryana.
District-level data shows that complaints have been unevenly distributed across the state.
Category-wise breakup: Public Service corrections dominate
According to the reply, the majority of grievances fall under public service corrections and data-related issues.
|Category
|Total Grievances
|Public Service delay (DOB, name, gender, address, bank details, split/merge, property)
|23,987
|Income
|10,494
|Others
|11,001
|BPL
|3,714
|Marked as dead
|1,190
|Caste
|1,107
Nearly 46 per cent of complaints relate to corrections such as date of birth, marital status, name, gender, address, bank account details, and family splits/merges. Income-related disputes form the second-largest category, highlighting concerns over income assessments affecting eligibility for welfare schemes.
Disposal time: Caste issues resolved fastest, death marking takes longest
Category-wise average disposal time
Complaints regarding wrongful marking of individuals as deceased take the longest time to resolve, averaging over two months.
District-wise disposal efficiency
The average resolution time varies significantly across districts:
Pending cases: Over 6,600 await resolution beyond 30 days
The report also highlights pendency concerns:
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that the Indian team needs to learn from South Africa's approach and shed their ego in order to succeed in the T20 World Cup. Despite a strong start from the bowlers, India's batting line-up failed to adapt to the conditions and lost the match by 76 runs. Gavaskar suggests bringing back Axar Patel for the next match against Zimbabwe.