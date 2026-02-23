‘Over 51,000 grievances filed under Parivar Pehchan Patra since 2022’: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to Vidhan Sabha

A total of 51,493 grievances related to the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) have been received by the Haryana government between 2022 and February 21, 2026. The information was shared by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in response to an unstarred question raised by Congress Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala during the budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha Monday.

According to the chief minister’s reply tabled in the House, the government informed that the average disposal time ranges from 22 to 68 days for grievances related to PPP.

The reply also mentioned a year-wise surge in grievances received related to PPP, showing a sudden spike from 4,140 (in 2022) to 20,550 (in 2023), followed by 12,036 (in 2024), 12,613 (in 2025), and 2,154 (till February 21, 2026). The sharp spike in 2023 accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the total grievances received over the four-year period.