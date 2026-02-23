‘Over 51,000 grievances filed under Parivar Pehchan Patra since 2022’: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to Vidhan Sabha

Average disposal time for Parivar Pehchan Patra complaints ranges from 22 to 68 days.

Feb 23, 2026
A total of 51,493 grievances related to the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) have been received by the Haryana government between 2022 and February 21, 2026. The information was shared by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in response to an unstarred question raised by Congress Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala during the budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha Monday.

According to the chief minister’s reply tabled in the House, the government informed that the average disposal time ranges from 22 to 68 days for grievances related to PPP.

The reply also mentioned a year-wise surge in grievances received related to PPP, showing a sudden spike from 4,140 (in 2022) to 20,550 (in 2023), followed by 12,036 (in 2024), 12,613 (in 2025), and 2,154 (till February 21, 2026). The sharp spike in 2023 accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the total grievances received over the four-year period.

The matter assumes political importance as PPP data directly impacts eligibility for welfare schemes, subsidies, and social security benefits across Haryana.

District-level data shows that complaints have been unevenly distributed across the state.

  • Bhiwani recorded the highest spike in 2023 with 3,327 grievances.
  • Hisar, Panipat, Rohtak, and Sirsa also consistently reported high numbers.
  • Relatively fewer complaints were recorded in Panchkula, Rewari, and Nuh.
  • In 2026 (up to February 21), Hisar (216) and Panipat (190) have already reported significant numbers, indicating continued pressure on the system.

Category-wise breakup: Public Service corrections dominate

According to the reply, the majority of grievances fall under public service corrections and data-related issues.

Category Total Grievances
Public Service delay (DOB, name, gender, address, bank details, split/merge, property) 23,987
Income 10,494
Others 11,001
BPL 3,714
Marked as dead 1,190
Caste 1,107

Nearly 46 per cent of complaints relate to corrections such as date of birth, marital status, name, gender, address, bank account details, and family splits/merges. Income-related disputes form the second-largest category, highlighting concerns over income assessments affecting eligibility for welfare schemes.

Disposal time: Caste issues resolved fastest, death marking takes longest

Category-wise average disposal time

    • Public Service delay – 30 days
    • BPL – 48 days
    • Income – 55 days
    • Caste – 22 days
    • Marked as dead – 68 days

Complaints regarding wrongful marking of individuals as deceased take the longest time to resolve, averaging over two months.

District-wise disposal efficiency

The average resolution time varies significantly across districts:

  • Fastest: Ambala – 10 days
  • 20-day average: Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Nuh, Palwal, Panchkula, Panipat, Yamunanagar
  • 30-day average: Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Rewari
  • Slowest: Faridabad and Sonipat – 50 days; Rohtak and Sirsa – 40 days

    • Pending cases: Over 6,600 await resolution beyond 30 days

    The report also highlights pendency concerns:

  • 3,315 cases pending between 30-60 days
  • 1,991 cases pending between 60-90 days
  • 995 cases pending between 90-180 days
  • 337 cases pending beyond 180 days
  • In total, 6,638 grievances remain pending beyond 30 days.

