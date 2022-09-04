scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Over 500 UT Cong workers gear up for rally

Congressmen carrying party flags and placards, led by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky will travel in buses and cars.

The rally, which is being organised by the All India Congress Committee will be addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Representational/File)

Chandigarh Congress has made arrangements to travel to Delhi on Sunday to attend Mehngai Pe Halla Bol.

More than 500 workers have registered themselves at the party office to participate in the rally. Congressmen carrying party flags and placards, led by Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky will travel in buses and cars.

The rally, which is being organised by the All India Congress Committee will be addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The rally has been a part of the party’s agitation programme which has been continuing for the last few weeks, to highlight the problems being faced by the people due to failure of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre in controlling price rise, it was stated.

The people, specially the middle and weaker sections of the society are upset at the imposition of high taxes on essential goods, petrol and diesel and milk products but the central government is callously oblivious of their hardships, it was said.

