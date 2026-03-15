Over 45,946 cases disposed of during National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

According to officials, the cases disposed of included pending court matters, pre-litigative cases and traffic challans, with the settlements collectively amounting to Rs 27,22,25,076.

More than 45,946 cases were disposed of and settlements worth Rs 27.22 crore were recorded during the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday at the New District Courts Complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh.

The Lok Adalat was organised by the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Chandigarh, and the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to provide speedy and amicable resolution of disputes.

According to officials, the cases disposed of included pending court matters, pre-litigative cases and traffic challans, with the settlements collectively amounting to Rs 27,22,25,076.

For the proceedings, 13 benches headed by serving judicial officers were constituted to hear and settle various categories of cases. These included criminal compoundable matters, cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery disputes, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, civil cases, municipal matters and traffic challans.