Over 45,946 cases disposed of during National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

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More than 45,946 cases were disposed of and settlements worth Rs 27.22 crore were recorded during the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday at the New District Courts Complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh.
The Lok Adalat was organised by the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), Chandigarh, and the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Chandigarh, under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) to provide speedy and amicable resolution of disputes.
According to officials, the cases disposed of included pending court matters, pre-litigative cases and traffic challans, with the settlements collectively amounting to Rs 27,22,25,076.
For the proceedings, 13 benches headed by serving judicial officers were constituted to hear and settle various categories of cases. These included criminal compoundable matters, cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery disputes, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, civil cases, municipal matters and traffic challans.
All cases were resolved through mutual consent of the parties, which is the key feature of Lok Adalats aimed at reducing the burden on regular courts and ensuring faster dispute resolution.
Apart from the cases settled at the district courts complex, several other forums also contributed to the overall disposal figures.
The Permanent Lok Adalat (Public Utility Services) settled 89 pre-litigative cases involving an amount of around Rs 1.90 lakh. The Labour Court disposed of seven labour dispute cases involving approximately Rs 1 lakh.
Similarly, the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission and the District Consumer Commission, Chandigarh, together disposed of 53 consumer cases, resulting in settlements worth Rs 1,44,93,446.
A significant number of financial cases were also taken up by the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT-II), Chandigarh, which disposed of 192 cases involving Rs 57.83 crore.
In addition, 183 mutation cases related to revenue matters were settled by the Tehsildar (Revenue), UT Chandigarh during the Lok Adalat proceedings.
The District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, visited the venue and reviewed the proceedings. He appreciated the coordinated efforts of judicial officers, advocates and administrative staff in ensuring the smooth conduct of the Lok Adalat.
During his interaction, the judge emphasised the importance of amicable settlements, particularly in matrimonial disputes, and urged both parties to make sincere efforts to resolve their differences. He also observed that unnecessary interference by family members often aggravates disputes and should be avoided.
Officials highlighted that more than 23 cases that had been pending for over five years were also successfully resolved during the Lok Adalat, marking a significant step toward reducing long-pending litigation.
Arun Kumar Aggarwal, member secretary of the State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, and Sunil Kumar, secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, urged citizens to utilise this platform for quick, cost-effective and amicable settlement of disputes.
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