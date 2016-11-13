Over 4,400 cases disposed of at Lok Adalats in Chandigarh

LOK ADALATS held at the district courts in Sector 43 disposed of 4,411 cases on Saturday. The cases that were disposed of include 54 criminal compoundable cases, 189 cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, 7 Motor Accident Claim cases, 40 matrimonial/family disputes, 203 labour dispute cases, 411 civil cases, 13 municipal matters, 3,466 traffic challans and 28 other miscellaneous cases were settled.

The Lok Adalats also settled 26 cases at a pre-litigative stage. Meanwhile, lok adalat was held at Public Utility Services, Chandigarh also disposed of 69 bank matters at pre-litigative stage. A fine of Rs 4,90,500 and Rs 3,800 was imposed as fine in traffic challans and Motor Accidental. Claim cases, respectively and the amount of Rs1,27,74,81,764 settled in the cases disposed of.

Balbir Singh, district and sessions judge-and-chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, Mahavir Singh, Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, UT, Chandigarh and Amarinder Sharma, Secretary, DLSA, Chandigarh, thanked the general public for making this lok adalat a success and further appealed to resolve their disputes through the lok adalats as it provides quick and economical justice.

Mahavir Singh, member secretary said, “It also saves the valuable time, money and energy of the litigants. Every award of the lok adalat is final and no appeal shall lie to any court against the award passed by the lok adalat.”

Twenty nine benches were constituted which were headed by the serving judicial officers in the district courts, Sector 43, Chandigarh. The criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of Negotiable instruments Act, Motor Accident Claims, Matrimonial/Family Disputes, Labour Disputes, Civil Cases, Bank Matters, Municipal Matters and Traffic Challans were taken up and disposed off with the consent of the parties.

Balbir Singh, District & Sessions Judge-and-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, Mahavir Singh, Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, U.T., Chandigarh and Amarinder Sharma, Secretary, DLSA, Chandigarh also visited the benches of District Courts Complex, Chandigarh and pursued the cases for amicable settlement.

