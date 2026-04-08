Over 35,000 Chandigarh govt school students start new session without textbooks, but photocopies of chapters  

The delay comes after the authorities have decided to distribute the textbooks for students up to Class 12, authorities said.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
2 min readApr 8, 2026 03:46 PM IST
The crisis comes after the authorities extended the benefit of free textbooks up to Class 12 from the 2026-27 academic year -- a decision announced by the Union Territory administration last year.The crisis comes after the authorities extended the benefit of free textbooks up to Class 12 from the 2026-27 academic year -- a decision announced by the Union Territory administration last year. (File photo)
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More than 35,000 students of 117 government schools in Chandigarh are relying on photocopies and digital printouts of chapters due to the delay in the arrival of textbooks for the new academic year.

The crisis comes after the authorities extended the benefit of free textbooks up to Class 12 from the 2026-27 academic year — a decision announced by the Union Territory administration last year.

Earlier, the benefit was limited up to Class 8 students.

Director of School Education Nitish Singla told The Indian Express that the books would be arriving soon.

“We have distributed the hard copies of the chapters as of now. It is because we have decided to give textbooks free of cost to the students of classes 9, 10, 11, and 12, and we have placed the order for the same,” he added.

Singla, however, mentioned classes 9 and 10 have begun, while classes 11 and 12 are yet to begin.

Regarding the shortage of textbooks, Singla added, “Earlier, the textbooks till Class 8 were free in government schools, while those from Class 9 to 12 had to be purchased on their own. However, as per the administrator’s initiative this time, it was decided to give books free of cost to all students up to Class 12,” he said.

About Rs 4 crore has been spent to procure the books, and UT is still waiting for the arrival of the parcel.

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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