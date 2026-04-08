Over 35,000 Chandigarh govt school students start new session without textbooks, but photocopies of chapters  

The crisis comes after the authorities extended the benefit of free textbooks up to Class 12 from the 2026-27 academic year -- a decision announced by the Union Territory administration last year. (File photo)

More than 35,000 students of 117 government schools in Chandigarh are relying on photocopies and digital printouts of chapters due to the delay in the arrival of textbooks for the new academic year.

The crisis comes after the authorities extended the benefit of free textbooks up to Class 12 from the 2026-27 academic year — a decision announced by the Union Territory administration last year.

Earlier, the benefit was limited up to Class 8 students.

Director of School Education Nitish Singla told The Indian Express that the books would be arriving soon.

“We have distributed the hard copies of the chapters as of now. It is because we have decided to give textbooks free of cost to the students of classes 9, 10, 11, and 12, and we have placed the order for the same,” he added.