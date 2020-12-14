Over 30 Covid-related deaths reported in Mohali in 13 days

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that 150 patients also recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals or home isolation. (Representational)

Three more deaths were reported in Mohali district Sunday due to COVID-19 infection, taking the tally of fatalities to 310. As many as 107 positive cases were also reported, bringing the total number to 16,971 with 2,189 active cases.

In the first 13 days of this month, more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases were reported while more than 30 deaths were reported in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that 150 patients also recovered from the infection and were discharged from hospitals or home isolation. A total of 14,472 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

The DC said that out of 107 cases reported Sunday, a maximum of 76 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by nine from Dhakoli, seven from Gharuan, six from Kharar, four each from Derabassi and Kurali, and one from Lalru.

The district saw a steep surge in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the last one-and-a- half-month. This month a total of 1,502 cases have been reported till Sunday while 31 deaths were also reported in the district between December 1 and December 13.

The DC said that the people must adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection.

The district administration had also geared up for the vaccination and in the first Phase, 9,515 people, mostly the health workers, will get the vaccine.

66 new cases in Chandigarh, 766 active now

Chandigarh: The UT reported one Covid-19 death and 66 new positive cases on Sunday. The tally of cases in the UT stood at 18,638, with 766 active cases, whereas the death toll stood at 301.

Among the new patients, 41 men and 25 women tested positive. In the last 24 hours, 816 samples were tested for Covid-19, while as many as 1,60,600 samples have been tested till now. Meanwhile, 114 patients were discharged. On Sunday, a 75-year-old man from Sector 29, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and Covid-19 died at GMCH-32.

As per data, 15,752 out of every 10 lakh people in the UT have tested positive. The active ratio is 4.4 per cent. The case fatality ratio is 1.6 per cent. For every 10 lakh people here, 1,35,525 samples were tested. Average growth rate is 0.5 per cent. The recovery ratio is 94 per cent. ENS

47 cases, zero death in Panchkula

Panchkula: A total of 47 new Covid cases and zero Covid-related deaths were reported in Panchkula district on Sunday.

Of the total cases, 42 were added to the district tally while the remaining were added to the outside district count.

With Sunday’s cases, the active case tally of Panchkula stood at 446. The recovery rate stood at 93.5 per cent.

As many as 8,877 have also been cured and discharged in the district. A total of 176 healthcare workers have been infected in Panchkula so far.

As many as 9,458 positive cases have been reported in the district with an added 2,985 people testing positive from other districts as well. As many as 135 have also succumbed to the disease in the district. So far, the district has conducted 1,24,382 tests, with 651 tests being conducted in the district on Sunday. ENS

