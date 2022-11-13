Over 2,900 cases disposed of at National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

A total of 2,911 cases were disposed of by the 14 benches headed by the serving judicial officers during the National Lok Adalat at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh on Saturday.

As per a release issued by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, other civil cases, municipal matters and traffic challans were taken up and disposed of with the consent of the parties.

The cases which were disposed of included, 10 criminal compoundable case involving an amount of Rs 4,240, 1,230 cases under Section 138 of NI Act involving an amount of Rs 4,97,80,575, 22 motor accident claim cases involving an amount of Rs 2,30,05,000, 59 matrimonial/family disputes, 159 civil suits and rent cases, 73 executions involving an amount of Rs 47,21,868, 17 criminal revision, 22 criminal miscellaneous cases involving amount of Rs 25,000, 47 arbitration cases, 7 cases of Guardian Act, 1,088 traffic challans were also disposed of, among many others, by imposing a fine of Rs 8,70,400.

Justice Ritu Bahri, Executive Chairman, State Legal Services Authority, Anshu Shukla, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh (officiating as District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh), Surender Kumar, member secretary, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh and Ashok Kumar Mann, secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Chandigarh further appealed to resolve their disputes through the Lok Adalats as it provides quick and economical justice, it was stated.