scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Over 2,900 cases disposed of at National Lok Adalat in Chandigarh

Criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, and traffic challans were taken up and disposed of with the consent of the parties.

chandigarh news, indian expressA total of 2,911 cases were disposed of by the 14 benches headed by the serving judicial officers during the National Lok Adalat at the District Court Complex. (File)

A total of 2,911 cases were disposed of by the 14 benches headed by the serving judicial officers during the National Lok Adalat at the District Court Complex, Sector 43, Chandigarh on Saturday.

As per a release issued by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), criminal compoundable cases, cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery cases, MACT cases, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, arbitration matters, other civil cases, municipal matters and traffic challans were taken up and disposed of with the consent of the parties.

The cases which were disposed of included, 10 criminal compoundable case involving an amount of Rs 4,240, 1,230 cases under Section 138 of NI Act involving an amount of Rs 4,97,80,575, 22 motor accident claim cases involving an amount of Rs 2,30,05,000, 59 matrimonial/family disputes, 159 civil suits and rent cases, 73 executions involving an amount of Rs 47,21,868, 17 criminal revision, 22 criminal miscellaneous cases involving amount of Rs 25,000, 47 arbitration cases, 7 cases of Guardian Act, 1,088 traffic challans were also disposed of, among many others, by imposing a fine of Rs 8,70,400.

More from Chandigarh

Justice Ritu Bahri, Executive Chairman, State Legal Services Authority, Anshu Shukla, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh (officiating as District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh), Surender Kumar, member secretary, State Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh and Ashok Kumar Mann, secretary, District Legal Service Authority, Chandigarh further appealed to resolve their disputes through the Lok Adalats as it provides quick and economical justice, it was stated.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...Premium
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...
Tavleen Singh writes: Enough electioneering, Prime MinisterPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Enough electioneering, Prime Minister

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 07:45:48 am
Next Story

Tempo traveller driver, vehicle washed away in landslide in Kerala

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement