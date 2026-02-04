Over 23,000 seized vehicles clogging Punjab police stations: HC seeks fresh compliance report

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was informed that only 5,667 seized vehicles were disposed of against the 35,323 identified.

Written by: Manraj Grewal Sharma
3 min readFeb 4, 2026 03:02 PM IST
The state sought further time to file a compliance report, and the matter was adjourned to March 10.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a fresh compliance report from the Punjab government on the disposal of seized vehicles lying in police stations, after noting that progress has been limited despite earlier directions and thousands of vehicles continue to remain unattended.

A bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel was informed that out of 35,323 vehicles required to be disposed of, only 5,667 were disposed of between May 13, 2025, and July 31, 2025. Only 1,632 applications for disposal were filed during the period, and as many as 23,733 vehicles are still lying in police stations awaiting disposal.

The state sought further time to file a compliance report, and the matter was adjourned to March 10.

The directions came in a public interest litigation filed by Kanwar Pahul Singh, in which the high court had earlier directed the Punjab Police to furnish a status report on the action taken regarding vehicles lying in police stations, in line with Supreme Court rulings in Sunderbhai Ambalal Desai versus State of Gujarat and General Insurance Council versus State of Andhra Pradesh, and the Motor Vehicles Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility Rules, 2021.

According to the report submitted by the Registrar General of the high court, the special director general of police, traffic and road safety, Punjab, had claimed that directions issued by the court had been complied with and that a standing order dated December 14, 2021, detailing the procedure for vehicle disposal, as well as a booklet titled ‘Procedure for Disposal of Vehicles’ outlining 16 steps for disposal, had been circulated.

A state-level review meeting was also convened to deliberate upon the disposal process under sections 497, 503 and 504 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and practical issues were discussed, the report added.

However, the petitioner submitted comments alleging that only paperwork had been done and nothing concrete had been implemented on the ground. The petitioner also contended that station house officers should have been specifically directed to comply with the statutory procedure for disposal of vehicles under the BNSS.

Story continues below this ad

The Registrar General noted that despite the circulation of the standing order and booklet, the overall compliance could not be said to be in letter and spirit, as a vast majority of vehicles identified for disposal continued to remain in police custody. The report recorded that while 35,323 vehicles were identified for disposal across districts, only a small fraction had actually been processed, leaving tens of thousands still parked in police stations, contributing to congestion and potential deterioration of seized property.

The court has been monitoring the matter to ensure that seized vehicles are disposed of in a timely and lawful manner.

Manraj Grewal Sharma
Manraj Grewal Sharma

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh, where she leads the newspaper’s coverage of north India’s most politically and institutionally significant regions. From Punjab and Haryana to Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh, she oversees reporting at the intersection of governance, law, politics and society. She also reports on the diaspora, especially in Canada and the US. With a career spanning journalism across several countries, academia and international development, Manraj brings a rare depth of perspective to regional reporting. She is widely regarded as a leading chronicler of Punjab’s contemporary history and socio-political evolution, particularly its long shadow of militancy, federal tensions and identity politics. Her book, Dreams after Darkness, remains a definitive account of the militancy years and their enduring aftermath. Professional Background & Expertise A gold medalist in mass communication and a post-graduate in English literature, Manraj has a multifaceted career spanning journalism, academia, and international development. She was also awarded a fellowship by National Foundation of India and did several in-depth pieces on Manipur. Internationally, she has reported from Israel, US, UK, Myanmar, and Mauritius Her key focus areas include: Regional Politics, History, Agriculture, Diaspora, and Security. Of late, she has started focusing on Legal & Judicial Affairs: Much of her recent work involves reporting on high-stakes cases in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, ranging from environmental policy to civil rights. International Consulting: She previously served as a consulting editor for the Asia Pacific Adaptation Network and a publishing consultant for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Manila. Academia: For five years, she was the managing editor of Gender, Technology and Development, a peer-reviewed international journal at the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reportage focuses heavily on judicial interventions and regional governance: 1. Environment & Governance "‘NGT can’t test legality of policy’: HC hears challenge to Punjab’s ‘Green Habitat’ plan" (Dec 22, 2025): Covering a critical legal battle over whether the National Green Tribunal has the authority to strike down a state policy regularizing farmhouses on delisted forest land. "High court pulls up Punjab poll panel over audio clip probe" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on judicial concerns regarding the transparency and fairness of local body elections. 2. Legal Rights & Social Welfare "HC issues notice to Punjab, Haryana over delay in building old age homes" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on a contempt petition against top officials for failing to establish government-run homes for the elderly as promised in 2019. "Victims can appeal acquittals in sessions court without seeking special leave" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant procedural shift in criminal law following a Supreme Court ruling. "HC upholds benefits for Punjab FCI officer acquitted in 20-year-old bribery case" (Dec 19, 2025): A report on the concept of "honourable acquittal" and its impact on employee benefits. 3. Human Rights & Identity "As Punjab denies parole to MP Amritpal Singh, HC asks it to submit ‘foundational material’" (Dec 1, 2025): Covering the legal proceedings regarding the radical preacher and sitting MP's request to attend Parliament. "Protecting life paramount: HC backs Muslim woman in live-in after verbal divorce" (Nov 6, 2025): Analyzing judicial protections for personal liberty in the context of traditional practices. Signature Beats Manraj is recognized for her ability to decode complex judicial rulings and relate them to the everyday lives of citizens. Whether it is a 30-year-old land battle in Fazilka or the political implications of Kangana Ranaut’s candidacy in Mandi, her writing provides deep historical and regional context. Contact @grewal_sharma on X manrajgrewalsharma on Instagram ... Read More

Live Blog
