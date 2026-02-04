Over 23,000 seized vehicles clogging Punjab police stations: HC seeks fresh compliance report

The state sought further time to file a compliance report, and the matter was adjourned to March 10.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has sought a fresh compliance report from the Punjab government on the disposal of seized vehicles lying in police stations, after noting that progress has been limited despite earlier directions and thousands of vehicles continue to remain unattended.

A bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sumeet Goel was informed that out of 35,323 vehicles required to be disposed of, only 5,667 were disposed of between May 13, 2025, and July 31, 2025. Only 1,632 applications for disposal were filed during the period, and as many as 23,733 vehicles are still lying in police stations awaiting disposal.

The state sought further time to file a compliance report, and the matter was adjourned to March 10.