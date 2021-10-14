Over 207 dengue cases in UT in Oct, health dept launches drive to prevent spread

Taking into consideration the delayed rains in September this year, the UT Health Department has started a series of preventive and punitive measures to control vector-borne diseases.

These include awareness and education programmes at different locations in the city, fogging at public/private places in coordination with the Municipal Corporation, and the inspection of vulnerable places. A special drive for prevention of dengue is being carried out by the Malaria Wing of the Health Department in Kacchi Colony, Dhanas. Officials inspected houses for any mosquito breeding in coolers, refrigerator trays, pots, overhead tanks, tyres, containers, etc. Special focus has been directed towards urban slums and thickly populated areas, vulnerable to the breeding of mosquitoes.

Chandigarh has reported over 207 confirmed cases of dengue in October alone. A total of 30 cases were reported in September and 27 (till date) in October, this year, at PGI. Five dengue deaths were reported from the institute. In 2020, the total cases in PGI were 100, with nine recorded deaths.

With the increase in reported cases of malaria and dengue, inspections and issuance of challans and fines have also been intensified in areas with stagnant water, or where breeding of mosquitoes and non-cleanliness is observed. This applies both to government and private premises.

The staff of the Health Department has pointed out that some owners/occupants of the premises are objecting to the inspections and in some cases, the security staff posted at the entry gates are not allowing the staff to enter the premises for inspections. The department has urged residents to extend their full support to the visiting staff. The helpline number 7626002036 may be contacted to report issues related to dengue/malaria.