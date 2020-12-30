Over 2,000 police personnel, 4 SPs to keep vigil over Chandigarh on New Year’s eve

The Chandigarh Police has also identified over 20 sensitive points, including Elante Mall, Aroma Light point, Sector 17, Sector 26 restaurants, Sector 35, Sector 43 and Chandigarh club where more force would be deployed. (Representational)

More than 2,000 police officials from different units of the Chandigarh Police will be deputed around the city on Wednesday.

As per the police, adequate arrangements have been made for peaceful celebration of the New Year in city. A police force comprising of 2000 police including four Superintendent of Police (SP) will be on round. There will be police deployed in civil uniformas well.

The Chandigarh Police has also identified over 20 sensitive points, including Elante Mall, Aroma Light point, Sector 17, Sector 26 restaurants, Sector 35, Sector 43 and Chandigarh club where more force would be deployed.

Police have also given directions to events organizers to follow the SOPs for Covid-19.

The police have asked the event organisers to install CCTV cameras at all venues where New Year parties are being held in Chandigarh. The entries in the clubs will be strictly on basis of ID cards and no alcohol to be served to minors in clubs and discos. The police have also directed every venue should have fire safety equipment.