Over 200 Covid patients died in Haryana during Unlock 1.0

The state lost its first 100 patients due to Covid-19 till June 15. The next 136 patients died in 15 days.

While unlock 2.0 begins from Wednesday with more relaxations, Unlock 1.0 had proved to be disastrous for Haryana. The state had a Covid death toll of 21 on June 1, when Unlock 1.0 commenced. As of Tuesday evening, it had recorded 236 such deaths, including four patients in the last 24 hours.

These 236 fatalities include 174 males and 62 females.

Haryana recorded four deaths and 338 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has said that the state will soon start plasma therapy to treat Covid patients. Patients will be treated with plasma therapy in all medical colleges across the state, with which the government hopes to increase the recovery rate.

According to the bulletin issued Tuesday evening, there were 68 critical patients, of which 53 were on oxygen support while 15 are on ventilator.

The total Covid tally of Haryana reached 14,548, Tuesday. A total of 470 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals taking the recovery rate of the state to 68.55 per cent. There are still 4,340 active Covid patients including 1,294 in Gurgaon and 1,255 in Faridabad, the two worst affected districts across Haryana.

The case doubling rate in the state reached 15 days, while the positivity rate was recorded at 5.63 per cent and case fatality count remained at 1.62 per cent. As of Tuesday evening, Haryana was testing 10,422 samples per million population.

