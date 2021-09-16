Over 2 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Haryana, says Anil Vij

Over two crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Haryana, till Thursday, said Haryana’s Health Minister, Anil Vij.

“The work of vaccination is going on at a fast pace in Haryana and a total of over two crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have so far been administered in the state. Haryana has achieved the target of 2 crore for Covid vaccination today (Thursday) with 1,47,92,987 beneficiaries administered the first dose, and 52,67,220 injected with the second dose. The total number of eligible people for vaccination above 18 years of age in Haryana are 1,90,69,418,” Vij said.

Sharing more details, the Health Minister added, “Out of 1,90,69,418 total eligible beneficiaries, 1,05,67,138 beneficiaries falling in the age group of 18 to 44 years have been vaccinated. Out of this category, 87,20,304 beneficiaries were given the first dose, which is 77 per cent. Similarly, 18,46,834 beneficiaries have been given the second dose, which is 16 per cent. Similarly, a total of 47,61,715 beneficiaries in the age group of 45 to 60 years have been vaccinated, out of which 32,06,714 were given the first dose, which is 70 percent. At least 15,55,001 beneficiaries have been given the second dose, which is 34 per cent.”

“A total of 37,54,943 beneficiaries above the age of 60 years have been vaccinated, out of which 23,62,091 beneficiaries were given the first dose, which is 77 per cent. Similarly, 13,92,852 beneficiaries have been given the second dose, which is 45 per cent. So far 4,88,150 frontline workers have been vaccinated. Also, so far, a total of 4,88,261 healthcare workers have been vaccinated,” Vij added.