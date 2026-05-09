Over 2.23L opioid medicines seized in op at Baddi; 2 held

The Himachal Pradesh Police and the drug department seized approximately 2.23L prohibited tablets including 1.61L Tramadol Hydrochloride and around 61,164 tablets of Alprazolam from a godown at industrial and pharmaceutical hub, Baddi, Friday. Police have also arrested two people for the stock of the banned tablets.

Police identified the suspects as Anuragh Shukla and Shiv Pujan Prajapati, residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The raid was conducted at Salasar Complex godown. Police are interrogating the suspects to ascertain the source from where the medicines were procured.

Officials said, “The suspects failed to produce any permission authorising them to keep the medicines. They also do not have any documents… suggesting from where the medicines were procured. The probe is underway to establish the ownership of the godown.”