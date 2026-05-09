Over 2.23L opioid medicines seized in op at Baddi; 2 held

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The Himachal Pradesh Police and the drug department seized approximately 2.23L prohibited tablets including 1.61L Tramadol Hydrochloride and around 61,164 tablets of Alprazolam from a godown at industrial and pharmaceutical hub, Baddi, Friday. Police have also arrested two people for the stock of the banned tablets.
Police identified the suspects as Anuragh Shukla and Shiv Pujan Prajapati, residents of Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.
The raid was conducted at Salasar Complex godown. Police are interrogating the suspects to ascertain the source from where the medicines were procured.
Officials said, “The suspects failed to produce any permission authorising them to keep the medicines. They also do not have any documents… suggesting from where the medicines were procured. The probe is underway to establish the ownership of the godown.”
A police officer said during the operation, officials recovered a total of 2,23,084 intoxicant tablets, including 1,61,920 tablets of Tramadol Hydrochloride and 61,164 tablets of Alprazolam. He said the initial probes revealed the accused were allegedly involved in the illegal storage and trade of restricted pharmaceutical drugs without any valid licence or permit.
The seized contraband was taken into police custody and a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) was registered at Baddi police station.
Further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, the team also recovered a large quantity of other suspicious and allegedly illegal medicines from the premises.
The Drug Department is initiating separate legal proceedings under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act in connection with those recoveries.
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