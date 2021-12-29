Over 19 tonne drugs seized in Haryana in 2021, says DGP

The police registered a total of 2,361 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and seized contraband. (Representational)

Haryana Police seized 19 tonne of drugs worth crores of rupees from January 1 till November 30 this year, shows figures revealed by state police chief DGP P K Agrawal Wednesday.

In a statement Agrawal said, “In line with the government’s commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state, the police have intensified their efforts on peddlers that has resulted in the seizure of a whopping 19.03 tonne of narcotic substances from January to November 2021 across Haryana. The police registered a total of 2,361 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and seized contraband. The extensive crackdown on those involved in possession and peddling of drugs resulted in the recovery of 19,036 kg narcotics, including heroine, charas, sulpha, smack, opium, poppy husk and ganja during the first 11 months of 2021.”

Giving out a drug-wise seizure details, the DGP added, “As much as 271 kg opium, over 140-kg charas/sulpha, 6,931 kg poppy husk, 8.218 kg smack, 11,666 kg ganja and 16.882 kg heroin were confiscated during seizures.”

Highlighting the use of a multi-pronged approach of enforcement and awareness to fight the drug menace, Agrawal said, “The state police have been working relentlessly to eradicate drug addiction. We have adopted a multi-pronged approach that resulted in the seizure of such large quantities of narcotics. Our field units, including the State Narcotics Control Bureau and the Special Task Force, have dismantled the potential supply of almost all types of narcotics in the state from other states.”

Regarding the district-wise seizures, the DGP said, “At 397, maximum cases under NDPS Act were registered in Sirsa, followed by 204 in Gurugram, 186 in Fatehabad, 173 in Karnal, 144 in Rohtak, 130 in Hisar and 113 in Kurukshetra. Apart from making extensive crackdown on drug peddlers, the police are making a fruitful effort to attach the moveable and immoveable properties of those arrested in cases registered under the NDPS Act as an effective deterrent to fight the menace. We shall continue to speed up our operations against drug traffickers and drug cartels to save people, especially the youth from the drug menace. In addition, special campaigns are being organised to make the youth aware of the ill-effects of narcotics and their overall impact on society.”