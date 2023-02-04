scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 04, 2023
Over 1,490 places connected with aides of Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi raided

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that several people have been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from them, which is being further examined.

“The operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad,” said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. (Representational/File)

The Punjab Police launched a special cordon-and-search operation on Friday at suspected hideouts of people linked with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar. The simultaneous raids were conducted at residential and other premises linked to these people in all the districts.

“The operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus between terrorists, gangsters, and drug smugglers based in India and abroad,” said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, adding that “Over 1,490 suspected hideouts of anti-social elements linked with Bishnoi and Brar were raided during a day-long operation carried out by at least 200 teams of Punjab Police involving about 2000 police personnel across the state.”

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla said that several people have been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from them, which is being further examined. During the operation, police teams conducted thorough searches at the houses and other premises linked with these criminals and also collected the data from electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examination, he added.

He said that police teams have also checked arms licences and questioned people about sourcing of ammunition, besides, gathering travel details of foreign-based family members, bank transactions from abroad, and western union and property details for further examination.

“In a major breakthrough, #AGTF team arrested Rajveer @ Ravi Rajgarh, operative of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Gangster Rajgarh had a criminal history with 10 FIRs registered related to Extortion, Murder & 307 IPC, Arms Act in Punjab,” said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a tweet on January 27.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-02-2023 at 05:39 IST
CRPF jawan shoots self dead at IB Director's Delhi residence

