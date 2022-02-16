Over 144 students of GMCH-32 take the new Charak Shapath

More than 144 students of the new MBBS batch of GMCH-32, Chandigarh, took the ‘Charak Shapath’ in English, in place of the customary Hippocratic oath as part of the 31st new academic session inauguration, white coat ceremony of GMCH on February 14.

The National Medical Commission (NMC), the regulator for medical education and practices that replaced the Medical Council of India in 2020, has suggested to medical colleges that the traditional Hippocratic Oath should be replaced by the ‘Charak Shapath’, a move that has elicited varied responses from the medical community.

The Hippocratic Oath is attributed to Hippocrates, a Greek physician of the classical period, and is a charter of ethical principles that physicians have sworn to over the ages to uphold in the practice of their profession.

While modern codes of medical ethics, formulated by the American Medical Association and British Medical Association are broadly rooted in the Hippocratic Oath, they also draw from other sources, with no one universally accepted version of the oath. On the other hand, the Charak Samhita is considered the foundational text of ancient Indian medicine, an evolved system of understanding and treating disease, and is a collection of commentaries and discussions on medical practices.

At the Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, the students read out the Charak Shapath in Hindi, with some senior doctors of the city reflecting the fact that any oath that reminds us of all our ethics, duties, and responsibilities is important, and it doesn’t matter what the name of the oath is.