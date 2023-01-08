Over 1,000 Congressmen from Chandigarh to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khanna

Over 1,000 Congressmen from Chandigarh are likely to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 11 at Khanna in Punjab. Arrangements of buses is being done for the same.

A meeting to discuss the modalities of participation of Chandigarh was held Sunday at Sector 35 Congress Bhawan under the leadership of HS Lucky, president of Chandigarh Pradesh Congress. It was decided during the meeting that at least 1,000 people will join Rahul Gandhi for the Yatra on wednesday.

The meeting was attended by members of political affairs committee, office-bearers of pradesh Congress committees, presidents and office-bearers of district and block Congress committees, party’s frontal organisations and cells. Lucky said that a team of the Chandigarh Congress has already left for Khanna, where hoardings, banners and flags shall be displayed to welcome the 3,570 kilometer-long Kanyakumari to Srinagar Yatra.

According to Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson of the party, many eminent personalities including retired bureaucrats and retired defence and police personnel besides representatives of the trade and industry, sector welfare associations, members of non-government organisations, sports personalities, TV and film artists, farmers are likely to participate in the Yatra from Chandigarh. The spokesperson further stated that the contingent from Chandigarh will be accompanied by a group of skaters and a cultural troupe, which will perform Punjab’s folk dance. Hundreds of balloons will also be released on the occasion to send the message of harmony and unity in diversity to the people of the country, it was stated. “Many are thronging to Sector 35 Congress Bhawan to register themselves to join the group of the yatris from Chandigarh,” the spokesperson added.