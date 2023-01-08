scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Over 1,000 Congressmen from Chandigarh to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khanna

A meeting to discuss the modalities of participation of Chandigarh was held Sunday at Sector 35 Congress Bhawan under the leadership of HS Lucky, president of Chandigarh Pradesh Congress.

It was decided during the meeting that at least 1,000 people will join Rahul Gandhi for the Yatra on wednesday. (PTI)
Listen to this article
Over 1,000 Congressmen from Chandigarh to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khanna
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Over 1,000 Congressmen from Chandigarh are likely to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 11 at Khanna in Punjab. Arrangements of buses is being done for the same.

A meeting to discuss the modalities of participation of Chandigarh was held Sunday at Sector 35 Congress Bhawan under the leadership of HS Lucky, president of Chandigarh Pradesh Congress. It was decided during the meeting that at least 1,000 people will join Rahul Gandhi for the Yatra on wednesday.

The meeting was attended by members of political affairs committee, office-bearers of pradesh Congress committees, presidents and office-bearers of district and block Congress committees, party’s frontal organisations and cells. Lucky said that a team of the Chandigarh Congress has already left for Khanna, where hoardings, banners and flags shall be displayed to welcome the 3,570 kilometer-long Kanyakumari to Srinagar Yatra.

More from Chandigarh

According to Rajiv Sharma, spokesperson of the party, many eminent personalities including retired bureaucrats and retired defence and police personnel besides representatives of the trade and industry, sector welfare associations, members of non-government organisations, sports personalities, TV and film artists, farmers are likely to participate in the Yatra from Chandigarh. The spokesperson further stated that the contingent from Chandigarh will be accompanied by a group of skaters and a cultural troupe, which will perform Punjab’s folk dance. Hundreds of balloons will also be released on the occasion to send the message of harmony and unity in diversity to the people of the country, it was stated. “Many are thronging to Sector 35 Congress Bhawan to register themselves to join the group of the yatris from Chandigarh,” the spokesperson added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Bharat Jodo Yatra and its moving images
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
Every home makes guitar in this village of West Bengal; see pics
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 23:05 IST
Next Story

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Doug Bracewell replaces Matt Henry for ODI series

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close