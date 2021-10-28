scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Over 100 horses to participate in Chandigarh show

The show will be inaugurated by Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Chahal and the show jumping and tent pegging event will be held as per the guidelines of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Written by Manish Raj Malik | Chandigarh |
Updated: October 28, 2021 8:38:02 am
More than 100 horses are set to take part in the Chandigarh Horse Show, which will be held at The Ranch of Equestrian Club in New Chandigarh, from October 29 to 31. The event will record participation from different parts of the country.

The show will be inaugurated by Chandigarh SSP Kuldeep Chahal and the show jumping and tent pegging event will be held as per the guidelines of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI). Chief Coordinator at The Ranch, Gursher Dhillon, said the main objective of the show is to promote equestrian sport among people. “Horse riding has a lot of reach in the western countries but it still needs to be promoted in India,” he said.

Teams from Indian Navy, Chandigarh Police, Haryana Police, Gurgaon Horse Club, PAP Punjab, Budda Dal School Patiala and Vardhinand Horse Academy, among many other, are expected to participate in the show offering a carnival experience, with food stalls, games for children, horse riding etc.

