Over 1 lakh cases settled in lok adalats in Punjab

As many as 1,73,910 cases (pre-litigative and pending) were settled before 447 benches of lok adalat which was held by under the leadership of Justice Ajay Tewari, Judge, Punjab and Haryana High Court and executive chairman of Punjab State Legal Services Authority.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The National Lok Adalat was organised on Saturday throughout the state through physical as well as virtual mode.

Arun Gupta, District and essions Judge-cum-member secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, said that long-pending matters relating to matrimonial disputes, property disputes, cheque bounce cases, labour matters, criminal compoundable cases, and cancellation/untraced reports of various FIRs were taken up.

Apart from this, various awards were passed with the consent of the parties. As per the provisions of the Legal Services Authorities, the court fee was ordered to be refunded.

The guidance and initiative by Justice Ajay Tewari proved a catalyst in resolving a large number of cases.

On this occasion, the people were made aware of the toll-free number 1968 for any kind of legal assistance available to all the needy persons, particularly the marginalised segments.

The front offices set up at district and taluka level on the premises of the courts are in existence to guide the litigants for obtaining free and effective legal aid.