Over 1.59L industrial units set up in Haryana in eight years: Govt

The Haryana government on Saturday said that over 1.59 lakh industrial units were set up in the state in the past eight years.

The BJP government in Haryana was formed in 2014 and is into its second term in alliance with Dushyant Chautala-led JJP.

“In the past 8 years, more than 1.59 lakh industrial units have been set up in the state with an investment of Rs 18,422 crore. About 12.60 lakh people got jobs though direct and indirect generated employment. The Manohar Lal-led government has also accelerated the exercise of developing many new industrial cities along with the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway (KMP) with special focus on developing road, rail, and air infrastructure,” a state government spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that after KMP Expressway, construction work of Palwal-Sonipat double line Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor at Rs 5618 crore has started. “Traders from Delhi are also eager to shift their business to Haryana. Along with KMP, the work of preparing a blueprint for setting up five new cities as per the concept of the Panchagram scheme is going on, in view of the potential population of the year 2041. Settlement of these new cities will not only reduce population density in Delhi but industrial sector of Delhi will also shift to these cities,” the spokesperson added.

Talking about the industrial development in the state, the spokesperson said, “There has been a significant increase in the export graph of the state. In 2014, Haryana’s exports were Rs 69,000 crore, which increased to Rs 2.17 lakh crore during the financial year 2021-22. This includes merchandise and service exports. Now the state government has also notified the Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy – 2022 to promote the manufacture and use of electric vehicles in the state.”