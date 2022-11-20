18-year-old with ovarian cysts treated through robotic surgery

A Chandigarh-based 18-year-old girl diagnosed with dysmenorrhea – a disorder characterised by severe menstrual cramps and pain during periods and two large benign cysts (measuring 13cmx10 cm) around both the ovaries was successfully treated through robotic surgery at Fortis Mohali. Dr Swapna Misra, Director of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, a robotic laparoscopic and cancer surgeon, said that so far, ovary removal was the standardised treatment for women having cysts around ovaries.

However, given the patient’s young age and to help preserve the organ so that she could conceive in the future, Dr Misra decided to treat her through robotic surgery, the latest form of minimally invasive surgery that provides a 3D view of the operative field via a special camera inserted into the body of the patient.

Parts of the body which are difficult to reach with the human hand can be accessed through robot-assisted arms that can rotate 360 degrees.

The hospital has the world’s most advanced 4th Generation Robot – Da Vinci Xi, through which robotic surgery is conducted. The team of doctors led by Dr Misra, who has conducted more than 200 Robotic Surgeries conducted bilateral cystectomy (removal of ovarian cyst) and adhesiolysis (removal of adhesions from inside the uterus).

“Robotic Surgery has been established as the gold standard procedure for almost all gynecological surgeries — fibroids, endometriosis, vesico-vaginal fistula, ovarian cyst, salpingo- oophorectomy, myomectomy, hysterectomy and all cancers of the uterus, ovary, and cervix. It has better clinical outcomes compared to conventional surgeries as it ensures less blood loss, less pain, less scarring, shorter hospital stay, and faster recovery and has revolutionised the treatment of various gynecological diseases,” said Dr Msira.