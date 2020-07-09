Outstation patients are giving false local address of UT, says PGI director

PGIMER Director Jagat Ram also mentioned that the hospital has been conducting its own COVID-19 tests on patients coming from outside. PGIMER Director Jagat Ram also mentioned that the hospital has been conducting its own COVID-19 tests on patients coming from outside.

Several patients coming from outside have been giving false local addresses of Chandigarh, PGIMER Director Dr Jagat Ram informed the UT administration officials in the war room meeting chaired by Chandigarh Administrator

VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday.

PGIMER Director Jagat Ram also mentioned that the hospital has been conducting its own COVID-19 tests on patients coming from outside, even though they carry their own COVID-19 negative certificates, issued by other authorities.

Over patients furnishing false details in hospital forms, the Administrator directed Principal Secretary Health to look into cases of wrong information.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagat Ram said that they have tested 414 samples for COVID-19, out of which had 12 tested positive. At least six of these patients belong to Chandigarh.

GMCH Director Principal Dr BS Chavan said that they have tested 139 samples, out of seven were positive.

UT Director Health Services Dr G Dewan stated that all asymptomatic patients and their primary contacts are being tested as per the ICMR’s guidelines.

Coronavirus Explained India's positivity rate on the rise, shows prevalance of disease

Why a ban on spitting is tough to swallow for baseball players

What is a bad bank, and why is a proposal to set it up being floated? Click here for more

Further, at flu clinic, patients having slightest symptoms of fever, throat infection or breathing problems are being tested.

TEAMS SHOULD CARRY OXIMETER

The Administrator directed the health officials to ensure that the teams going for screening should carry oximeter, so that oxygen level of persons could be checked instantly. This could help in detecting the severity of the infection, if any.

Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said, Aarogya Setu app has been downloaded by 4,01,011 people in the city. Meanwhile, the Administrator directed the UT Principal Secretary Health to ensure that all bio-medical waste, particularly PPEs, are scientifically disposed of.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd