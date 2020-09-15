Outside Mohali RTO, many in queue to pay fines violate social distancing

Rush at RLA office at administrative office DC office in Mohali. Express Photo: Jasbir Malhi

Long queues were witnessed outside the office of the regional transport officer (RTO) at the DAC on Monday, as hundreds of people came to submit their challans. Social distances measures will largely ignored.

A man who had come to the RTO office on Monday to file his challan said he had come at around 9.30 am and found a long queue. “Most of the people were wearing masks but there was no social distancing at all, putting all these people in danger of infecting from the spread of virus,” he added.

Another man who had come to pay a fine for his challan said he was issued challan for not wearing helmet in Phase 3B-2.

An ASI who was present at the spot said that since many people had come to file their challans, there was a rush but he asked everyone to stand in queue. DC Girish Dayalan was not available for comment. Some officials working at the DAC had tested positive for Covid-19 in the past.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd