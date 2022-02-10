Out on parole from Tihar, Ajay Chautala now a free man

Jannayak Janta Party chief Ajay Chautala Thursday walked out of Delhi’s Tihar Jail as a free man after the 10-year sentence awarded to him in a teachers’ recruitment exam got over.

His father and Indian National Lok Dal supremo Om Prakash Chautala, who too had been awarded a similar term, was released from Tihar Jail about seven months ago.

Ajay, who was already out on parole, went back to the Tihar Jail, completed the legal formalities and was officially released.

According to JJP spokesperson, “Ajay Chautala completed 9 years and 25 days of his sentence. The remaining portion was covered in remissions and other leaves that are granted to a convict”.

“Freedom is priceless”, tweeted Ajay’s younger son and senior JJP leader Digvijay Chautala.

Ajay’s elder son Dushyant Chautala is deputy chief minister in Haryana’s BJP-JJP coalition government.

“It was all part of a well hatched conspiracy by our opponents that Ajay Chautala was sent behind the bars. I still can’t forget those days when, in the peak summer of June and July, I had to walk 2-3 kms from the main door of Tihar jail to the Jail No.2 meeting room where I could meet my father.

Each and every advise of my father has given us immense confidence and strength to keep moving forward and keep serving people with utmost dedication and honesty,” Digvijay said.