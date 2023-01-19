Out on bail, wanted terrorist Arsh Dalla’s brother flees abroad using forged papers

In a major embarrassment for Punjab Police, Baldeep Singh, brother of Canada-based wanted gangster cum terrorist Arshdeep Singh Gill alias Arsh Dalla, has managed to flee abroad after getting a passport based on forged documents. Baldeep Singh was out on bail in an attempt to murder case when he managed to get a passport made based on forged documents and fly abroad.

The Moga Police on Tuesday registered a fresh FIR against Baldeep Singh, his brother Arshdeep Dalla, their father Charanjit Singh and four other accomplices who are currently lodged in different jails of Punjab. The jailed accomplices allegedly helped Baldeep in getting a passport based on forged documents, as per the FIR registered by the Moga Police.

Gangster Arshdeep, a native of Dala village of Moga, and his father Charanjit Singh were recently booked by Ludhiana rural police for the alleged murder of one Paramjit Singh of Bardeke village who was shot dead by two shooters who had stormed inside his house. In a purported Facebook post, Arsh, an alleged operative of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), had claimed responsibility for his murder. He was designated as a terrorist by the Centre over his alleged association with Khalistan movement and terror activities.

According to the FIR registered by Moga Police, Baldeep Singh who was arrested in an attempt to murder case registered against him in June last year, was out on bail. He managed to get a passport made based on fake documents, in connivance with his brother Arsh, father Charanjit Singh and four other accomplices — Hardeep Singh Surj of Raunta village, Kamaljit Sharma of Dala, Ram Singh of Ghal Khurd in Ferozepur and Deepak Sharma of Moga city.

Moga SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said that recently several teams of Punjab Police had fanned out across the state and conducted raids at the hideouts of Dala’s associates. “It came out during investigation that his brother Baldeep Singh has managed to flee abroad after getting a passport based on forged documents. We have booked him, Arsh, their father Charanjit and four others who are lodged in different jails. Four of them helped Baldeep in getting a passport made from inside the jail,” said SSP Khurana.

An FIR against seven accused including Arsh has been registered under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120-B (conspiracy) of IPC at Mehna police station. While SSP Khurana said that they were unsure of Baldeep’s current location, sources said that he has probably fled to either Canada or Australia. Arsh’s father Charanjit Singh was also brought on production warrant by Ludhiana rural police from Faridkot jail for interrogation in Paramjit murder.