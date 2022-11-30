scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Out on bail, suspended jail warden burgles Sector 51 house in Chandigarh; nabbed

As per details, the accused — Jaswinder Singh Brar, who had been suspended as the warden of Faridabad jail — had burgled the Sector 7 residences of two IAS officers in July this year and was subsequently arrested.

Jaswinder SIngh Brar after his arrest on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

A suspended jail warden, who had previously been arrested for conducting burglaries at the houses of two Punjab IAS officers, was nabbed again on Tuesday for allegedly stealing valuables — including US and Canadian dollars, and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh — from a house in Sector 51.

As per details, the accused — Jaswinder Singh Brar, who had been suspended as the warden of Faridabad jail — had burgled the Sector 7 residences of two IAS officers in July this year and was subsequently arrested. He was out on bail when he again struck and burgled the Sector 51 house of one Baljit Singh on November 18.

Police said all the valuables stolen from the Sector 51 residence, including the foreign currency, gold ornaments, suitcases, and clothes, had been recovered from Brar’s possession. Police said Brar drove a taxi that was attached to a ridesharing app.

Baljit Singh has told the police that the burglary took place when he had taken one of his sisters, who had come from the US, to a dental clinic in Panchkula.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...Premium
Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show, bulldozer in tow, ...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...
Saurashtra: Not as close as in 2017, anti-incumbency fails to dent BJP be...Premium
Saurashtra: Not as close as in 2017, anti-incumbency fails to dent BJP be...

“We got the clue about Brar’s involvement from footage of CCTV cameras installed in the residential colony where the burglary took place. We obtained the registration number of the car the suspect was driving and cross checked it with the transport department of Haryana. The transport department gave us particulars about the vehicle owner and his phone number. After committing the November 18 burglary, Brar had spent the night at a gurdwara in Sohana in Mohali.The next day, he picked passengers from Chandigarh and Zirakpur. We have recovered almost all the valuables that he had stolen,” Inspector Jai Parkash Singh, SHO of police station 49, said. Brar has been remanded to judicial custody.

More from Chandigarh

In July, the accused had burgled the houses of IAS officers Sakshi Sawhney and Moneesh Kumar. While Sawhney is the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala, Kumar is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran in Punjab.

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 08:19:45 am
Next Story

China Covid Protests Live Updates: ‘Protesters in China should not be harmed or coerced,’ says US

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close