Out on bail, suspended jail warden burgles Sector 51 house in Chandigarh; nabbed

A suspended jail warden, who had previously been arrested for conducting burglaries at the houses of two Punjab IAS officers, was nabbed again on Tuesday for allegedly stealing valuables — including US and Canadian dollars, and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh — from a house in Sector 51.

As per details, the accused — Jaswinder Singh Brar, who had been suspended as the warden of Faridabad jail — had burgled the Sector 7 residences of two IAS officers in July this year and was subsequently arrested. He was out on bail when he again struck and burgled the Sector 51 house of one Baljit Singh on November 18.

Police said all the valuables stolen from the Sector 51 residence, including the foreign currency, gold ornaments, suitcases, and clothes, had been recovered from Brar’s possession. Police said Brar drove a taxi that was attached to a ridesharing app.

Baljit Singh has told the police that the burglary took place when he had taken one of his sisters, who had come from the US, to a dental clinic in Panchkula.

“We got the clue about Brar’s involvement from footage of CCTV cameras installed in the residential colony where the burglary took place. We obtained the registration number of the car the suspect was driving and cross checked it with the transport department of Haryana. The transport department gave us particulars about the vehicle owner and his phone number. After committing the November 18 burglary, Brar had spent the night at a gurdwara in Sohana in Mohali.The next day, he picked passengers from Chandigarh and Zirakpur. We have recovered almost all the valuables that he had stolen,” Inspector Jai Parkash Singh, SHO of police station 49, said. Brar has been remanded to judicial custody.

In July, the accused had burgled the houses of IAS officers Sakshi Sawhney and Moneesh Kumar. While Sawhney is the Deputy Commissioner of Patiala, Kumar is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Tarn Taran in Punjab.