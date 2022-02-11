Out on bail, man gave devices to the accused

An undertrial who was released on bail from Model Burail Jail arranged and handed over a cell phone, one digital mobile watch along with a SIM and bluetooth device to two inmates when they came to attend a regular court hearing at District Court, Sector 43.

The revelations came during the interrogation of jail inmates Deepak (37) and Rajinder Singh alias Laddi (28) from whose possession the gadgets and devices were recovered during a surprise check in their barrack on January 31. Deepak and Rajinder Singh were brought on production warrants for the interrogation. They were sent to judicial custody after two days of police questioning.

A police officer said, “Deepak and Rajinder were apprehended inside their barrack when one of them was talking over phone with his wife. They disclosed that the SIM of Airtel worked despite the presence of a mobile jammer inside the jail. They revealed the identity of a jail inmate, who was released on regular bail claiming that that person had arranged devices for them.”

SHO PS 49, Inspector Jai Parkash, said, “We interrogated the two jail inmates. The name of a bailed-out person, who had supplied them the gadgets came to light. We have not found the involvement of any jail staff personnel in this case. The two inmates were sent to jail. The investigation is on.”

Deepak and Rajinder have been facing court trials in a rape and NDPS Act case respectively. The two men were interrogated in Sector 49 police station.

Sources said that the two inmates were lodged in the same barrack together and they were under scanner due to their suspicious movements. Police said that an FIR under Section 52A (1) Prisons (Punjab Amendment Act 2011) and 120B of IPC was registered at PS 49.