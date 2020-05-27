Out of containment, Sector 38 people say ‘went through hell’

The sector was sealed off for a period of 28 days and is being opened as no new case has been reported in the area since April 29. (Representational) The sector was sealed off for a period of 28 days and is being opened as no new case has been reported in the area since April 29. (Representational)

As many as 74 families in sector 38 will be the first ones in the city to come out of the containment zone on Wednesday, as the seal in the area lifts.

Residents of the sector said that “they went through hell” during the containment period, alleging that authorities deployed in the area did not allow genuine cases to move out.

The sector was sealed off for a period of 28 days and is being opened as no new case has been reported in the area since April 29. The residents have alleged that they faced problems not just with ration, but even people with medical ailments were troubled.

Vishal, a resident, alleged that a woman who was nine months pregnant and was due for delivery, wanted to visit the hospital after experiencing some pain in her stomach. However, officials deployed in the area, did not allow her husband to accompany her. “When Asha’s husband contacted the officials, they called an ambulance and said the woman alone will go. She delivered a baby on May 16,” they added.

They also alleged that they had to face shortage of ration as only limited amounts of ration was given to them.

Part of Sector 52 that was also declared as a containment zone, will be opened at 12 am, Wednesday.

Relaxation in other containment areas

When asked about relaxation in other containment areas, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore said that relaxations in containment zones can only be given as per the central government’s guidelines.

“Several representations have been received for opening of areas, which are presently under containment and buffer zones. Such relaxation can only be given as per the central government’s guidelines, and after lapse of a specific number of days from the last positive case,” he said.

The Administrator added that he is “aware of the inconveniences being caused to residents. However, for the sake of restricting infection, such hardship is unavoidable.”

To ensure that issues of water shortage don’t crop up in contained areas, the Administrator directed the MC Commissioner, to ensure that necessary drinking water supply is available. Tankers should be dispatched wherever necessary, he added.

